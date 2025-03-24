‘He makes a difference’: Maignan the shoot-out hero as France edge Croatia

France produced a great attacking performance to overturn a two-goal deficit against Croatia and level their Nations League tie on Sunday but it was keeper Mike Maignan who stole the spotlight with his penalty heroics in a 5-4 shoot-out victory.

Maignan made two saves and saw one Croatian attempt fly over the bar to maintain his impressive record on penalties with France, becoming the only France keeper to win two shoot-outs.

“We know that with Mike, we start a shoot-out with an advantage. He makes a difference,” captain Kylian Mbappe said.

Maignan was on the bench when France lost the 2022 World Cup final to Argentina on penalties, with keeper Hugo Lloris unable to make a save in the shoot-out.

Sunday's game was a breath of fresh air for Maignan, who has been struggling with Milan lately.