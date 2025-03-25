Brazil forward Raphinha’s fighting talk lights fire under Argentina clash

Brazil's forward Raphinha has spiced up their huge 2026 World Cup qualifying clash against Argentina by guaranteeing he will score and suggesting the match between the bitter rivals will become more physical than it should be.

Argentina (28 points from 13 games) top the 10-team South American group and could even qualify with a win against third-placed Brazil (21 points) at the 85,000-seat Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires, should other results go their way.

Barcelona forward Raphinha, though, had fighting talk about Brazil's chances of an upset.

“We'll beat them up — absolutely. Beat them up. On the pitch and off the pitch if we have to,” Raphinha said in an interview on “Romario TV” with the Brazilian great.

“For sure I'm going to [score a goal]. I'm going in with everything I've got.”

While Raphinha's comments caused uproar in Argentina, with local media calling his “harsh words” a threat, the world champions' manager Lionel Scaloni played down the rivalry with Brazil and decided not to add more fuel to the fire.