Ellis stunned Banyana are not being talked about as Wafcon favourites

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has questioned why the defending Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions are not being counted among the next tournament's favourites by pundits.
Banyana begin their Wafcon title defence against Ghana in the tournament in Morocco scheduled for July 5 to 26.
While South Africa ramping up preparations, Ellis said many talk about other sides, including the hosts, as favourites without mentioning her team. Nevertheless, Ellis feels the underdog tag suits them ahead of the tournament.
“Even though we are the defending champions, we are not classed as one of the favourites,” Ellis said at a JPMorgan event in Johannesburg.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
“People talk about Zambia, Nigeria and Morocco as likely to win it. They don't talk about South Africa.
“We've never been big talkers on anything like that. We know how big the task is. We know as the defending champions, whoever plays against us [it] is their final.
“We had to be prepared. Once we knew who we were playing against, we started getting footage and trying to analyse and share that with other coaches — to make sure when the time comes, we have all the information.
“The only thing is Ghana have a new coach [Kim Björkegren], so that will be crucial for us in making sure we get over that first hurdle. Our first game is Ghana and we have to make sure we are covered when we select the squad.”
“We know it is going to be tough this time because when you are the defending champions, you become the one everyone chases. When you are not, the pressure is off.
“But I think having been there, you understand what needs to happen. You look at Nigeria, they have done it over and over. They are serial winners and to be put in the same bracket as them, you have to earn it.
“I think all of us know how big it is to win it back-to-back and we are working hard towards it. We have to plan and prepare properly.”
Banyana face Malawi in two friendly matches on April 5 and 8 as part of their preparations for Wafcon.
