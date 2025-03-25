Soccer

Embattled Safa fails to pay March salaries on time

Association’s financial difficulties are well documented

25 March 2025 - 10:24
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao promised salaries would be paid by March 31. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

At a time when Bafana Bafana are spreading positivity across the country with their recent impressive form, it's not all rosy at Safa House.

The SA Football Association (Safa) has failed to pay its staff this month's salaries on time.

This was revealed in a letter sent to Safa employees by CEO Lydia Monyepao on Monday.

“We are writing to inform you that, regrettably, we will not be able to pay your salaries tomorrow [on Tuesday],” the letter read.

Letter sent to Safa employees.
Image: Supplied

“Normally, your salaries are paid on the 25th of each month. However, due to a delayed payment from one of our partners, inevitably we will also delay your salary payments.” 

The suggestion from Monyepao's letter is that even with a partner's delayed payment, Safa has cash flow issues and its coffers may even be dry. This goes against the association having vehemently dismissed claims it was bankrupt.

Monyepao vowed the salaries would be paid on March 31.

“Unfortunately, at this stage we do not have adequate financial reserves to make up for the delayed payment.

