Partey time for Ghana as World Cup dream moves nearer
Ivory Coast edge Gambia, Mali held to a draw by Central African Republic, Tunisia beat Malawi
Ghana's Thomas Partey scored twice and Mohammed Kudus grabbed another as their side eased to a 3-0 win over Madagascar in a World Cup qualifier played in neutral Morocco on Monday to take a sizeable step towards a place at the tournament next year.
Ghana did not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in a surprise failure that stunned the continent, but they are well on course for a place at the 48-team World Cup to be held in the Mexico, Canada and the US.
They have 15 points from six games in Group I, five ahead of second-placed Madagascar and six more than Mali in third with four rounds to play.
The top team in each of the nine groups earns a place at the global event, while the four best runners-up enter an arduous intercontinental playoff campaign for one further berth.
Partey netted two headers before Kudus provided a neat finish from a pass by Jordan Ayew, who set up all three goals.
Mali were held to a 0-0 draw by Central African Republic in a blow to their chances in Group I.
Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller scored with a header from Simon Adingra’s cross as his side edged Gambia 1-0 in Abidjan to return to the top of Group F.
They are a point ahead of second-placed Gabon and have yet to concede a goal six games into their campaign.
Tunisia substitute Seifeddine Jaziri netted a header in the 87th minute and Elias Achouri added an injury-time penalty to end the stubborn resistance of 10-man Malawi in a 2-0 win in Rades.
Tunisia head Group H with 16 points from six games after Malawi’s Lloyd Aaron received a second yellow card after 64 minutes.
Second-placed Namibia are four points off the pace after being held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in neutral South Africa. Peter Shalulile gave the Namibians the lead after 51 minutes but Saul Coco equalised three minutes later.
Liberia beat minnows Sao Tome e Principe 2-1 in the other game in the pool.
Lassina Traore scored twice as Burkina Faso won 2-1 at Guinea-Bissau to keep the heat on Group A leaders Egypt. The Burkinabe are within two points of the Egyptians but have played a game more. The latter host Sierra Leone on Tuesday.
Abubeker Nasir scored a hat-trick as Ethiopia trounced Djibouti 6-1 in the other match in Group A.
African World Cup Qualifiers
Monday:
- Tunisia 2 Malawi 0
- Ethiopia 6 Djibouti 1
- Ivory Coast 1 Gambia 0
- Madagascar 0 Ghana 3
- Liberia 2 Sao Tome and Principe 1
- Guinea-Bissau 1 Burkina Faso 2
- Central African Republic 0 Mali 0
- Namibia 1 Equatorial Guinea 1
