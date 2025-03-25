So far so good for Tuchel as England earn back-to-back wins

Thomas Tuchel's baptism as England's head coach could not have been any smoother. Two games, two wins, five goals scored and none conceded represents a satisfying start for the German.

Monday's 3-0 victory over Latvia at Wembley, like Friday's 2-0 defeat of Albania, was far from perfect. But Tuchel already has credit in the bank for some wise decisions. On Friday he gave a debut to Arsenal's teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly and the 18-year-old repaid him with a goal.

On Monday, Tuchel made four changes to his line-up and one of them, Reece James, marked his first start since 2022 with a sublime free kick to open the scoring. Winger Eberechi Eze also bagged his first England goal against Latvia after coming on as a substitute.

England already look well on course to win a modest Group K and take their place in next year's World Cup finals by which time it will be 60 years since their last trophy.