Soccer

Brazil captain Marquinhos apologises after Argentina humiliation

Argentina have secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, Brazil have work to do

26 March 2025 - 09:00 By Fernando Kallas
(Left to right) Enzo Fernández, Facundo Medina, Cristian Romero, Nico Paz, Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Otamendi and Giuliano Simeone of Argentina celebrate after winning their South of American 2026 World Cup qualifier against Brazil at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday.
Image: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Brazil captain Marquinhos apologised to the fans on Tuesday after they suffered their heaviest defeat in a World Cup qualifier with a 4-1 thrashing by bitter rivals Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have won just once in their last four games and Marquinhos urged his team mates to turn things around as quickly as possible.

“What we did here today can't happen again,” he told Brazilian TV Globo.

“It's hard to talk about it in the heat of the moment... It's embarrassing.

“We started the game very badly, far below what we could do and they're on a great run of confidence. They knew how to play smart ... I'm sorry for our fans.”

Manager Dorival Jr has failed to earn the trust of Brazil's demanding fans after winning just seven of his 16 games in charge since taking over in early 2024.

“It's not just the coach's fault, it's the players' fault too,” Marquinhos said.

“There's no secret formula in football where you make a choice and it works out. We can all do better. We have to share the blame.

“It's about understanding the moment and being humble.”

While Argentina have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, Brazil still have work to do to claim an automatic berth in North America.

They are fourth in the South American standings on 21 points, just six points ahead of Venezuela in seventh place, which carries a spot in the inter-confederation playoffs.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was thrilled by his side's performance.

“We played as a team and that's why we minimised Brazil. We played at the highest level,” he told reporters.

“We have to keep proving ourselves, but knowing that it won't always be like this.” 

Brazil's humiliation saw the pressure mounted on Dorival after his side were comprehensively outplayed and fortunate not to lose by more.

After edging Colombia 2-1 at home on Thursday, Brazil came crashing back to earth against the world champions, who started the rout with a close-range strike by Julian Alvarez four minutes after kickoff.

Even without the injured Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez, Argentina were streets ahead of their rivals and they did not have to wait long to extend their lead.

Enzo Fernandez made it 2-0 with a strike from inside the box in the 12th minute but Brazil pulled one back when a mistake by Argentina defender Cristian Romero gifted Matheus Cunha a goal in the 26th.

Argentina restored their two-goal lead through Alexis Mac Allister in the 37th minute, firing home from a Fernandez cross.

Argentina squandered several chances to extend their lead further before substitute Giuliano Simeone wrapped up the scoring with a close-range strike in the 71st.

A 0-0 draw between Uruguay and Bolivia earlier on Tuesday had sealed Argentina's spot at the World Cup as they became the first South American team to qualify for the tournament in North America.

They top the standings with 31 points from 14 matches, 17 points clear of seventh-placed Bolivia, who hold the spot for the international playoffs.

Reuters

