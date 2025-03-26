Brazil captain Marquinhos apologises after Argentina humiliation

Brazil captain Marquinhos apologised to the fans on Tuesday after they suffered their heaviest defeat in a World Cup qualifier with a 4-1 thrashing by bitter rivals Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil have won just once in their last four games and Marquinhos urged his team mates to turn things around as quickly as possible.

“What we did here today can't happen again,” he told Brazilian TV Globo.

“It's hard to talk about it in the heat of the moment... It's embarrassing.

“We started the game very badly, far below what we could do and they're on a great run of confidence. They knew how to play smart ... I'm sorry for our fans.”