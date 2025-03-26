POLL | Should heads roll at Safa over Teboho Mokoena bungle?

A potential major derailment of Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup campaign looms over a possible deduction of points.
While some indications are a disaster may have been averted because Lesotho apparently did not report Teboho Mokoena being fielded against them when he should have been suspended within the given deadline, that is also not certain.
It is not guaranteed South Africa are in the clear and such transgressions can lead to a deduction of points.
It emerged on Tuesday Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Mokoena had two yellow cards from two previous 2026 World Cup qualifying matches and should have been suspended in Bafana's 2-0 victory against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday.
However, Lesotho apparently did not pick up the administrative error by the South Africans and did not report the incident to the match commissioner, Confederation of African Football (Caf) or Fifa within a two-hour deadline immediately after the game, or a further 24-hour limit.
The development emerged before Bafana's crucial World Cup qualifier on Tuesday against Benin in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, which South Africa won 2-0 to extend their lead in group C to five points.
Bafana have 13 points from six matches with four games remaining, Rwanda and Benin eight, Nigeria six and Zimbabwe four.
While the South African Football Association appears to believe Bafana should escape sanctions because Lesotho missed the deadline to lodge a protest, this has not been confirmed with any certainty.
The Lesotho FA has confirmed it has sent a query to Fifa over the matter.
Lesotho and Nigeria seem likely to mount a campaign to have Bafana sanctioned.
