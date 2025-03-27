PSL left with serious headache after collapse of Royal AM sale

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been left with a serious problem to overcome to complete the Betway Premiership season with 16 teams after the proposed sale of Royal AM fell through on Thursday.

This after the successful bidder in an auction of the club on March 14 failed to meet a deadline on Thursday morning to deposit money in the relevant bank account, according to a statement released by VZLR Attorneys on behalf of the curator.

Global Investments 0107 (Pty) Ltd, reportedly owned by controversial Durban business-person and politician Roy Moodley, were the successful bidders.

Royal have not played a competitive match since December since being put under curatorship by Sars in November over a reported R40m tax debt owed by owner Shauwn Mkhize.