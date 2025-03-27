Soccer

Staggering prize money at Club World Cup sees Sundowns earn at least R174m

Fifa announces jaw-dropping total money on offer of $1bn for expanded tournament in the US

27 March 2025 - 11:35
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Mamelodi Sundowns get set for their Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on March 16.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will earn R174m just for being at this year’s Fifa Club World Cup and that is before further prize money for any win or draw or progression past the group stage.

With more than R35m for a group stage win and just under R20m for a draw, before even making it past the round-robin phase, Downs will be looking to earn even more.

Fifa revealed its prize money totalling a jaw-dropping $1bn (R18.23bn) on Tuesday for the new, expanded Club World Cup.

The new format sees 32 clubs compete in the tournament in the US from June 14 to July 13, a system similar to the old 32-side national team World Cup, which becomes 48 in next year’s tournament.

Mamelodi Sundowns chair Thlopie Motsepe welcomes the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup trophy to Chloorkop. - PrimeSports with Mahlatse

This is a major expansion from the old format of the six continental champions plus a host club that existed since 2005.

Sundowns are one of three African competitors, based on being the second-best ranked eligible team in the Confederation of African Football four-year ranking. Esperance de Tunis, the best-ranked eligible side over four years; and Wydad Athletic, the 2021-22 Caf Champions League winners, are the other two.

Fifa’s prize money allocates $525m (R9.57bn) to a participation pool, with $475m (R8.66bn) for sporting performance (wins and further progression).

The participation amount for European clubs is a variable fee based on ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria, varying between $12.81m (R233.6m) and $38.19m (R696.4m), with teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich at the high end.

South American clubs will receive $15.21m (R277.3m) to enter, CONCACAF (Central America and Caribbean), African and Asian clubs $9.55m (R174.1m) and OFC (Oceanic) clubs $3.58m (R65.2m).

There is prize money for each group stage win of $2m (R36.5m) and $1m (R18.2m) for a draw.

Sundowns can earn a further $7.5m (R136.7m) if they get past the group stage, as that is the prize money for reaching the last 16.

Reaching the quarterfinals pays $13.125m (R239m), semifinals $21m (R383m) and both finalists receive $30m (R547m).

The winners receive a first prize of $40m (R730m) — by that stage, depending on the variable appearance fees and how many wins and draws they get in the group phase, their total revenue would be in the region of a staggering $125m (R2.28bn).

“The distribution model of the Fifa Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format, with a potential payout of $125m foreseen for the winners,” Fifa president Gianni Infantino said.

The World Cup has eight groups of four teams, where the top two reach the round of 16.

Sundowns are drawn with Brazil’s Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund of Germany and Ulsan HD of South Korea in group F.

The Pretoria team open their tournament against Ulsan in Orlando on June 17, meet Borussia in Cincinnati on June 21, and Fluminense in Miami on June 25.

2025 Fifa Club World Cup prize money: $1bn

Participation pillar: $525m

  • Europe — $12.81-$38.19m*
  • South America — $15.21m
  • North, Central American & Caribbean — $9.55m
  • Asia — $9.55m
  • Africa — $9.55m
  • Oceania — $3.58m

* Determined by a ranking based on sporting and commercial criteria

Sporting performance pillar: $475m

  • Group stage (three matches) — $2m for a win, $1m for a draw
  • Round of 16 — $7.5m
  • Quarterfinal — $13.125m
  • Semifinal — $21m
  • Finalist — $30m
  • Winner — $40m

