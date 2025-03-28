Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for World Cup, say Biyana and Khoabane

28 March 2025 - 11:30 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana midfielder Kholosa Biyana and former SuperSport United destroyer Peter Khoabane have high hopes for Bafana Bafana.
Banyana Banyana midfielder Kholosa Biyana and former SuperSport United destroyer Peter Khoabane have high hopes for Bafana Bafana.
Image: Mahlatse Mphahlele

In the 59th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Kholosa Biyana and Peter Khoabane. 

Banyana Banyana midfielder Biyana and former SuperSport United hardman Khoabane reflect on Bafana Bafana’s crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup wins over Lesotho and Benin.

In the 59th episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Kholosa Biyana and Peter Khoabane. Banana Banyana midfielder Biyana and former SuperSport United hardman Khoabane reflects on Bafana Bafana’s crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup wins over Lesotho and Benin. Kholosa, who is a key member of the Banyana team for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, said their ptreparations for the tournament are going well. Banyana have been drawn with in Group C with Ghana, Mali and Tanzania. #News #southafrica www.timeslive.co.za

As a result of the two wins in Polokwane and Ivory Coast, Bafana have increased their lead at the top of group C and Biyana and Khoabane believe the senior men’s national team is on the right track for the World Cup.

Biyana, who is a key member of the Banyana team for this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, said their preparations for the tournament are going well.

Banyana have been drawn in group C with Ghana, Mali and Tanzania. 

READ MORE:

We are supported by good Samaritans: Machaka on how superfans attend Bafana away matches

How prominent supporters attended Bafana Bafana's 2-0 World Cup win over Benin in Ivory Coast
Sport
7 hours ago

Someone’s head must roll at Safa over Bafana bungle, says Brian Baloyi

If no-one is held accountable it tells the nation ‘at Safa House we are running a Mickey Mouse organisation’.
Sport
1 day ago

To field Bafana players or not: selection poser for Sundowns coach Cardoso

Brazilians face crucial quarterfinals in the Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League.
Sport
22 hours ago

Embattled Safa fails to pay March salaries on time

Association's financial difficulties are well documented.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ... Soccer
  2. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mike Ntombela explains Sundowns’ ‘shoeshine and piano’ Soccer
  3. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela Soccer
  4. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kekana and Majoro on big Sundowns-Chiefs clash Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala Soccer
  6. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Matlaba and Netshodwe on Nedbank last 16’s tricky fixtures Soccer
  7. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time as Sundowns host Pirates at Loftus Soccer
  8. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Lekgwathi, Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to fire in Soweto ... Soccer

Most read

  1. PSL left with serious headache after collapse of Royal AM sale Soccer
  2. Someone’s head must roll at Safa over Bafana bungle, says Brian Baloyi Soccer
  3. Swimming SA takes new water polo body to court amid interference claims Sport
  4. Lesotho confirm query sent to Fifa over Bafana suspension bungle Soccer
  5. Staggering prize money at Club World Cup sees Sundowns earn at least R174m Soccer

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for the World Cup
Neighboring countries push to revive peace process in Congo | Reuters