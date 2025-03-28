The Betway Premiership is entering the final stretch and Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking midfielder Pule Mmodi is urging his teammates to be consistent and finish the campaign strong.
Amakhosi, eighth on the log standings with eight matches remaining, have blown hot and cold all season, but Mmodi believes they can finish the campaign in the top four.
It is going to be difficult for Chiefs to finish in second spot and return to the Champions League, but they can end third.
For Chiefs to finish the campaign in third spot, they will have to overtake AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Sekhukhune United, TS Galaxy and Stellenbosch.
Their mission to move up the ladder continues with a tricky trip to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday to take on Golden Arrows, who are on a two-match losing streak in the league.
Chiefs’ attacker Pule Mmodi urges teammates to finish the season strong
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
“We're aware the league is entering its final stretch and we need to be consistent in our performances. We are confident we can make a strong finish to the season,” Mmodi told the club’s website www.kaizerchiefs.com.
Chiefs failed to get maximum points in their last two matches before the international break by drawing with Cape Town City and losing to Richards Bay, and they are desperate to get back to winning ways.
“We're eighth on the table, but we have a chance to finish in the top four. We'll be facing teams that are above us, and that's a great opportunity for us to make up ground.
“To be fair, we've been playing good football, but we need to work on winning games and scoring goals. As a forward player, I know I need to contribute more in terms of goals. We strive to win all the games that are remaining and give our best.”
Mmodi expects a tough encounter against his former team.
“Golden Arrows is a good team, and with their new coach they'll likely have a different approach. However, we're focused on our own game plan, and we're confident we can get a result.”
Mmodi’s form has improved as the season gained momentum and he attributes it to working hard at training.
“At the beginning of the season, I faced challenges adapting to the new coaches and staff. However, for me to be on form at this time of the season is because I have been working hard and improving where I was lacking.
“For me it’s all about hard work. Each time I play I give my best for the team because its only for 90 minutes. As a player you just have to give your best and after that you will see good results.”
