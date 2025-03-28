Soccer

Gallants bolster attacking department by signing well-travelled Dino Ndlovu

28 March 2025 - 15:54
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Dino Ndlovu has joined Marumo Gallants.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Marumo Gallants have bolstered their attacking department with the signing of former Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu.

The club has also promoted highly rated winger Obarate Shaun Morgan, 21, from their DStv Diski Challenge team after a series of notable performances. 

Ndlovu, 35, who has had a nomadic club career around the world, will add options for Gallants coach Abdeslam Ouaddou who is trying to move the club out of the bottom half of the table. 

“We are delighted to welcome Dino to the Marumo Gallants family. I’ve watched Obarate play and I believe he’s talented,” said Ouaddou. 

“Their experience, skills and abilities will undoubtedly strengthen our attacking line-up and enhance our chances of success.” 

Gallants return to Betway Premiership action on Saturday afternoon when they visit TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium. 

