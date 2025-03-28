Sundowns beat Sekhukhune to set-up Nedbank Cup semifinal clash with Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns needed a late extra time goal by substitute Jayden Adams to beat stubborn Sekhukhune United 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

With this win, that came during the closing stages of extra-time after they were tied 0-0 after 90 minutes, the Brazilians have set-up a mouthwatering semifinal with traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

After this match, Sundowns turn their attention to the crunch Champions League quarterfinal match against Tunisian giants Esperance on Tuesday at Loftus.

Sekhukhune have time to refresh as they only return to action early next month when they visit Cape Town City looking to return back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso started with Ronwen Williams between goals despite having helped Bafana Bafana to 2025 World Cup qualifier wins over Lesotho and Benin.

Grant Kekana is the other Bafana player who started for Sundowns but he did not play against Lesotho and Benin as coach Hugo Broos preferred Nkosinathi Sibisi and Siyabonga Ngezana.