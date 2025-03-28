Sundowns beat Sekhukhune to set-up Nedbank Cup semifinal clash with Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns needed a late extra time goal by substitute Jayden Adams to beat stubborn Sekhukhune United 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.
With this win, that came during the closing stages of extra-time after they were tied 0-0 after 90 minutes, the Brazilians have set-up a mouthwatering semifinal with traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
After this match, Sundowns turn their attention to the crunch Champions League quarterfinal match against Tunisian giants Esperance on Tuesday at Loftus.
Sekhukhune have time to refresh as they only return to action early next month when they visit Cape Town City looking to return back to winning ways in the Betway Premiership.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso started with Ronwen Williams between goals despite having helped Bafana Bafana to 2025 World Cup qualifier wins over Lesotho and Benin.
Grant Kekana is the other Bafana player who started for Sundowns but he did not play against Lesotho and Benin as coach Hugo Broos preferred Nkosinathi Sibisi and Siyabonga Ngezana.
Cardoso put Thapelo Morena, Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams who were with Bafana and Peter Shalulile who played both matches for Namibia against Malawi and Equatorial Guinea.
Cardoso also gave rare opportunities to defenders Keanu Cupido, Zuko Mdunyelwa and Terrence Mashego and midfielders Neo Maema, who impressed with the Chan squad for Bafana and Matias Esquivel.
Visiting coach Eric Tinkler went with his tried and tested squad with players like Daniel Cardoso, Siphesihle Mkhize, Thabang Monare, Keletso Magalwa and Vusimuzi Mncube.
On the stroke of half time, Sundowns nearly went ahead when a close-range header by Kekana was saved by Sekhukhune goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner after he received a pass from Arthur Sales.
Before Kekana’s effort, there were not too many clear-cut chances from both teams as they tried to settle in the match that was played in front of a small but lively crowd.
Second half went off to a flying start with Sekhukhune having a goal disallowed for off-side by the far side assistant and Matias Esquivel denied by Leaner with a close range shot.
Sundowns nearly opened the scoring after 62 minutes Learner was at his best to deny Sales and Iqraam Rayners in quick succession as the Brazilians pushed for the opener.
To freshen up the team, Cardoso made three changes with Maema, Esquivel and Rayners replaced by Mokoena, Lucas Ribeiro and Shalulile after 66 minutes.
Deep into optional time of the 90 minutes, Learner produced another breathtaking save to deny Ribeiro’s free-kick and moments later Shalulile’s goal was ruled off-side as the match went to extra time.
But in the end it was Adams who scored his third goal in three matches, having scored in both Bafana's games against Lesotho and Benin.