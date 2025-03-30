Soccer

Adams impresses Cardoso, coach warns Sundowns star against complacency

Portuguese expects 23-year-old to play a crucial role in Brazilians’ quarterfinal against Esperance

30 March 2025 - 15:45
Neville Khoza Sports Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jayden Adams celebrates scoring for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammates in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win against Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.
Jayden Adams celebrates scoring for Mamelodi Sundowns with teammates in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win against Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has warned attacking midfielder Jayden Adams not to become too comfortable after his recent impressive performances for club and country.

Adams netted two goals for Bafana Bafana against Lesotho and Benin in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying wins of the last fortnight (both 2-0). The 23-year-old continued that impressive form with the only goal in Sundowns' 1-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win against Sekhukhune United on Friday.

Though Cardoso has been impressed with Adams’ performances, the coach insists the Bafana Bafana player cannot afford to become complacent at star-studded Downs, where many other players are waiting for their chance to shine.

Notably, veteran Bafana creative fulcrum Themba Zwane is on the verge of a return from long-term injury. 

“It is the speed of his game that creates problems for the opponents, and Jayden is a player who can increase a lot of speed in the game,” Cardoso said.

“Most of you heard me speaking about Jayden Adams when he arrived at Sundowns. I told him that I think he has to raise his intensity level to play for the club.

“It’s clear he has been doing pretty well [and] has improved himself, naturally. However, we have more players [who can] substitute him. So, he mustn’t feel comfortable, because there are other players who are also pushing strongly.

“But he is giving a good answer and he is a player who we trust and is a very good boy. He can raise the level even more because he is still young.

“He came to a club where the demands are higher and has adapted well, despite [only] arriving in January.”

Cardoso will hope for another strong showing from Adams when Sundowns host Esperance de Tunis in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (3pm).

Adams will be confident, given his form, and will want to replicate that success and continue raising his profile in a high-profile continental match.

“I’m pretty happy with what he has done with the national team. Let’s hope he continues with that sequence, of course,” Cardoso said.

SowetanLIVE

READ MORE

Ndwandwe should be with Bafana, says Mngqithi after Arrows down Chiefs

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has spoken glowingly of his “intelligent” utility midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe, recommending him to ...
Sport
3 hours ago

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for World Cup, say Biyana and Khoabane

In the 59th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Kholosa Biyana and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Arrows complete a double against Chiefs in Durban

Lamontville Golden Arrows joined champions Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United in becoming a third team this season to complete a league double ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso pleads for more time to prepare for Champions League matches

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has again called on the PSL to create a conducive environment where the club will have sufficient time to ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL left with serious headache after collapse of Royal AM sale

Successful bidder in auction fails to deposit money into account, sinking the deal
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns beat Sekhukhune to set up Nedbank Cup semifinal clash with Chiefs

Mamelodi Sundowns needed an extra time goal by substitute Jayden Adams to beat stubborn Sekhukhune United 1-0 in their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns beat Sekhukhune to set up Nedbank Cup semifinal clash with Chiefs Soccer
  2. Arrows complete a double against Chiefs in Durban Soccer
  3. Versatile Brevis stakes another claim for Proteas recall Cricket
  4. Bulls romp home at Loftus Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Cardoso pleads for more time to prepare for Champions League ... Soccer

Latest Videos

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR | Official Trailer (2024)
HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video