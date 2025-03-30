Marmoush fires Man City into FA Cup semis, Rashford steers Villa through

Striker Omar Marmoush scored the winner as Manchester City came back from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Sunday to book their spot in the semifinals of the FA Cup, with Erling Haaland having a penalty saved before netting the equaliser.

With Haaland out of sorts and eventually having to be replaced due to an ankle injury, it was Pep Guardiola's bench that came to the rescue, as Nico O'Reilly slotted in at left-back and changed the complexion of the game before Marmoush, who replaced the injured Haaland, scored the winner.

Haaland, who flashed an early header wide of the target, should have given the visitors the lead in the 14th minute when Bournemouth's Tyler Adams was penalised for handball in the area. However, Haaland's effort from the spot was poor and Kepa Arrizabalaga got down smartly to his left to save comfortably.

The Bournemouth goalkeeper was superb in the first half but he had a little help from Haaland's wayward finishing, the giant Norwegian lifting a chipped effort over the bar two minutes after his penalty miss.