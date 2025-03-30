Marmoush fires Man City into FA Cup semis, Rashford steers Villa through
Out-of-sorts Erling Haaland has penalty saved before netting an equaliser for City
Striker Omar Marmoush scored the winner as Manchester City came back from a goal down to beat Bournemouth 2-1 on Sunday to book their spot in the semifinals of the FA Cup, with Erling Haaland having a penalty saved before netting the equaliser.
With Haaland out of sorts and eventually having to be replaced due to an ankle injury, it was Pep Guardiola's bench that came to the rescue, as Nico O'Reilly slotted in at left-back and changed the complexion of the game before Marmoush, who replaced the injured Haaland, scored the winner.
Haaland, who flashed an early header wide of the target, should have given the visitors the lead in the 14th minute when Bournemouth's Tyler Adams was penalised for handball in the area. However, Haaland's effort from the spot was poor and Kepa Arrizabalaga got down smartly to his left to save comfortably.
The Bournemouth goalkeeper was superb in the first half but he had a little help from Haaland's wayward finishing, the giant Norwegian lifting a chipped effort over the bar two minutes after his penalty miss.
Playing a high-octane pressing game to try to force City into making mistakes, Bournemouth took a deserved lead seven minutes later when they won the ball in the opposition half and striker Evanilson was on hand to bundle it over the line from close range.
Guardiola introduced 20-year-old O'Reilly at the break and he quickly created the chance for Haaland to redeem himself, playing the ball across the face of goal for the Norwegian to slam home at the far post in the 49th minute.
Shortly afterwards Haaland suffered the ankle injury that effectively ended his afternoon, but Marmoush made light of his absence, slotting the ball in two minutes after coming on to secure City's spot in the last four of the competition, where they will meet Nottingham Forest on the weekend of April 26.
Guardiola said that O'Reilly, who set up both goals, would definitely play in the semifinal, and the young midfielder said he was delighted to be able to contribute, despite playing in an unfamiliar position.
“I am just trying my hardest every game and trying to help the team out as much as I can and I'm glad I've been able to do that so far,” O'Reilly said.
“He [Guardiola] was just telling me to run in behind, try to get high, come inside when the winger goes outside and I was just trying to do that.”
Also on Sunday, Striker Marcus Rashford scored twice as Aston Villa defeated Championship side Preston North End 3-0 in quarterfinal at Deepdale to stay on course to win the world's oldest national competition for the first time in 68 years.
Rashford netted his first goal for Villa since a February loan move from Manchester United when he sidefooted a low cross from Lucas Digne into the net 13 minutes after halftime, and shortly afterwards converted a penalty when Morgan Rogers was fouled.
Jacob Ramsey scored an excellent third for Villa to settle the contest as Preston’s stout resistance crumbled and the greater quality and experience of the Premier League team shone through.
Villa earned a first FA Cup semifinal since the 2014-15 season when they defeated Liverpool in the last four but lost 4-0 to Arsenal in the final.
