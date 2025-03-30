Soccer

Ndwandwe should be with Bafana, says Mngqithi after Arrows down Chiefs

Mngqithi praises 'exceptional' midfielder after defeating Chiefs

30 March 2025 - 14:15
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Velemseni Ndwandwe of Lamontville Golden Arrows is challenged by Nkosingiphile Ngcobo of Kaizer Chiefs in their Betway Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has spoken glowingly of his “intelligent” utility midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe, recommending him to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The 29-year-old Ndwandwe has been one of Arrows' instrumental players in the last three seasons. The midfielder from Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, put in another impressive display to help Abafana Bes'thende beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in their Betway Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The result left Amakhosi wallowing in eighth place while Arrows occupy 10th position.

Nduduzo Sibiya (25th minute) and Knox Mutizwa (78th) were on target for the home side, ensuring they completed a league double in 2024-25 over off-form Amakhosi, who scored via Yusuf Maart (29th).

Maart missed a penalty that would have put Chiefs ahead in the 12th minute.

“I rate him very highly. The way I rate him, I think he could easily play for any team in this country and it's not something I've only seen now I am working for Arrows,” Mngqithi said of Ndwandwe.

“I think if you speak to him, he knows how much I've always wanted to have him around, but unfortunately, at times, these things don't happen the way you want.

“I believe he is national team material and I'll try the best I can to also speak to Hugo [Broos] to look at him because I honestly think he's in a class of his own. Strong defensively, powerful offensively, very intelligent.

“You saw with the first chance where he played the ball to Sibiya — that was a difficult pass and could have easily created a goal in the early stages of the game.”

The Arrows coach highlighted Ndwandwe's versatility.

“For me, he's an exceptionally gifted player and I've used him in different roles. Against Sundowns I used him to take care of [Lucas] Ribeiro from the half-space and he dealt with him well.

“In the game against Polokwane, I used him on the side of [Oswin] Appollis and he dealt with him well. Even against Magesi, it was big loss for me not to have him.”

SowetanLIVE

