Ndwandwe should be with Bafana, says Mngqithi after Arrows down Chiefs
Mngqithi praises 'exceptional' midfielder after defeating Chiefs
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has spoken glowingly of his “intelligent” utility midfielder Velemseni Ndwandwe, recommending him to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
The 29-year-old Ndwandwe has been one of Arrows' instrumental players in the last three seasons. The midfielder from Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, put in another impressive display to help Abafana Bes'thende beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in their Betway Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
The result left Amakhosi wallowing in eighth place while Arrows occupy 10th position.
Nduduzo Sibiya (25th minute) and Knox Mutizwa (78th) were on target for the home side, ensuring they completed a league double in 2024-25 over off-form Amakhosi, who scored via Yusuf Maart (29th).
“You saw with the first chance where he played the ball to Sibiya — that was a difficult pass and could have easily created a goal in the early stages of the game.”
The Arrows coach highlighted Ndwandwe's versatility.
“For me, he's an exceptionally gifted player and I've used him in different roles. Against Sundowns I used him to take care of [Lucas] Ribeiro from the half-space and he dealt with him well.
“In the game against Polokwane, I used him on the side of [Oswin] Appollis and he dealt with him well. Even against Magesi, it was big loss for me not to have him.”
SowetanLIVE
