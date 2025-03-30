Palace boss Glasner hails Eze’s influence in FA Cup quarterfinal win
Fulham stunned at Craven Cottage while Forest get past Brighton on penalties
Eberechi Eze's quality was key to Crystal Palace's clinical 3-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday, manager Oliver Glasner said after the winger scored and assisted to lead his side into the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2022.
Eze, who scored his first England goal against Latvia on Monday, whipped in a brilliant opener against the run of play in the 34th minute to stun the home crowd at Craven Cottage before setting up Ismaila Sarr for Palace's second.
The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 31 matches across all competitions for Palace this season.
“I told him that this goal helped us a lot today because we got more and more belief. It was so fundamental (and a result of) his individual quality,” Glasner said.
“I think Ebere has had a strange season, he hasn't had many goals in the Premier League and he has been unlucky, but he keeps going, he's also struggled with strange injuries.
38' - Ismaïla Sarr
The Eagles have stunned Craven Cottage 😲🔥
“The goal against Latvia and his first for England means a lot for him. He always has the confidence, we know he's an amazing finisher to cut inside on his right foot with an amazing finish.
“We need this quality, he helped us today massively.”
Glasner said it was just the start of Palace's crunch period as they eye a top-half Premier League finish.
While the London side visit struggling Southampton on Wednesday, they face a tough set of fixtures until the end of the Premier League season, including matches against Manchester City, Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool.
Palace are 12th in the Premier League table with 10 games to go.
Ryan Yates seals it for Nottingham Forest

They're on their way to Wembley for the #EmiratesFACup semis
“We are in a good moment and the players are in a good shape. We need to perform at our best to win as many games as possible. In the league, we have the opportunity to enter the top half. It's good to have all the players together now,” Glasner added. (Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare
Most of the second half was played in Palace's half as Fulham tried to respond but the hosts were caught cold again when substitute Eddie Nketiah fired a shot past Bernd Leno in the 75th.
While Oliver Glasner's Palace can look forward to a semifinal at Wembley and dream of winning the FA Cup for the first time in the their history, Fulham will console themselves with a push for Europe via the Premier League.
Also on Saturday, Nottingham Forest secured a place in the semifinals with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against Brighton & Hove Albion when Ryan Yates smashed home the winner after the game finished goalless after extra time.
Forest keeper Matz Sels saved Jack Hinshelwood's low shot towards the bottom corner before keeping out Diego Gomez's attempt into the middle of the goal either side of the visitors' missed effort from Neco Williams that flew over the bar.
On Sunday, second-tier Preston North End host seven-time winners Aston Villa before Manchester City, who have also had seven triumphs, visit Bournemouth in the remaining last-eight ties.
Reuters