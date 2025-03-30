Soccer

Palace boss Glasner hails Eze’s influence in FA Cup quarterfinal win

Fulham stunned at Craven Cottage while Forest get past Brighton on penalties

30 March 2025 - 11:37 By Pearl Josephine Nazare, Martyn Herman and Anita Kobylinska
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring Crystal Palace's first goal in their FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on Saturday.
Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring Crystal Palace's first goal in their FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham at Craven Cottage in London on Saturday.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Eberechi Eze's quality was key to Crystal Palace's clinical 3-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday, manager Oliver Glasner said after the winger scored and assisted to lead his side into the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2022.

Eze, who scored his first England goal against Latvia on Monday, whipped in a brilliant opener against the run of play in the 34th minute to stun the home crowd at Craven Cottage before setting up Ismaila Sarr for Palace's second.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 31 matches across all competitions for Palace this season.

“I told him that this goal helped us a lot today because we got more and more belief. It was so fundamental (and a result of) his individual quality,” Glasner said.

“I think Ebere has had a strange season, he hasn't had many goals in the Premier League and he has been unlucky, but he keeps going, he's also struggled with strange injuries.

“The goal against Latvia and his first for England means a lot for him. He always has the confidence, we know he's an amazing finisher to cut inside on his right foot with an amazing finish.

“We need this quality, he helped us today massively.”

Glasner said it was just the start of Palace's crunch period as they eye a top-half Premier League finish.

While the London side visit struggling Southampton on Wednesday, they face a tough set of fixtures until the end of the Premier League season, including matches against Manchester City, Newcastle, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Palace are 12th in the Premier League table with 10 games to go.

“We are in a good moment and the players are in a good shape. We need to perform at our best to win as many games as possible. In the league, we have the opportunity to enter the top half. It's good to have all the players together now,” Glasner added. (Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare 

Eze capped a memorable week with a goal and an assist as a clinical Palace won their quarterfinal away at Craven Cottage.

The winger, who scored his first England goal on Monday, whipped in a brilliant opener against the run of play in the 34th minute to stun the home crowd.

Four minutes later Eze's left-wing cross was headed in by Ismaila Sarr to put Palace in control of the tie.

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for World Cup, say Biyana and Khoabane

In the 59th episode of the 'Arena Sports Show', presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele are joined by Kholosa Biyana and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most of the second half was played in Palace's half as Fulham tried to respond but the hosts were caught cold again when substitute Eddie Nketiah fired a shot past Bernd Leno in the 75th.

While Oliver Glasner's Palace can look forward to a semifinal at Wembley and dream of winning the FA Cup for the first time in the their history, Fulham will console themselves with a push for Europe via the Premier League.

Also on Saturday, Nottingham Forest secured a place in the semifinals with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against Brighton & Hove Albion when Ryan Yates smashed home the winner after the game finished goalless after extra time.

Forest keeper Matz Sels saved Jack Hinshelwood's low shot towards the bottom corner before keeping out Diego Gomez's attempt into the middle of the goal either side of the visitors' missed effort from Neco Williams that flew over the bar.

On Sunday, second-tier Preston North End host seven-time winners Aston Villa before Manchester City, who have also had seven triumphs, visit Bournemouth in the remaining last-eight ties. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Egypt, Morocco edge closer to World Cup as South Africa face losing points

Zim snatch late draw aganst Nigeria, Algeria thrash Mozambique, Aboubakar goals help Cameroon beat Libya
Sport
4 days ago

Brazil captain Marquinhos apologises after Argentina humiliation

Argentina have secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, Brazil still have work to do.
Sport
4 days ago

Brazil forward Raphinha’s fighting talk lights fire under Argentina clash

Brazil have not won against their bitter rivals six years, a run that extends to 16 years in Argentina.
Sport
5 days ago

So far so good for Tuchel as England earn back-to-back wins

‘Top characters, a very good group. I think we had some excellent days on the pitch, but also off the pitch’
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sundowns beat Sekhukhune to set up Nedbank Cup semifinal clash with Chiefs Soccer
  2. Arrows complete a double against Chiefs in Durban Soccer
  3. Versatile Brevis stakes another claim for Proteas recall Cricket
  4. Bulls romp home at Loftus Rugby
  5. Sundowns coach Cardoso pleads for more time to prepare for Champions League ... Soccer

Latest Videos

THE ROOM NEXT DOOR | Official Trailer (2024)
HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video