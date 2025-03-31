“It’s a club that has a big identity regarding the way they play. Their system, we don’t expect them [to change].
Cardoso admits he would have preferred to avoid Esperance in quarters
‘When I prepare the match I need to think with the head, for Esperance or any other team’
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso admitted he would have preferred to play his old team Esperance de Tunis in the final of the Caf Champions League, rather than the quarterfinals.
Sundowns host Esperance — who Cardoso steered to last year’s final, where they lost 1-0 on aggregate against Al Ahly — in the first leg of their quarterfinal at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (3pm), with the second leg in Tunis on April 8.
On the way to 2023-24 final, the 52-year-old Portuguese schemed the 2-0 aggregate semifinal demise of then-coach Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns. Cardoso said he still has great affection for the Tunisian giants, but it is all about competition come kickoff at Loftus.
“It’s obviously not like a match where you were playing Raja Casablanca, Al Ahly or Simba because with Esperance there’s a legacy we left there,” Downs' coach said on Tuesday.
“We made people happy, we lived through wonderful moments together. There’s love that’s still there and I have big respect from the people who stayed there from the management and from the fans most of all.
“But everybody needs to understand that’s just one side of the question. When I prepare the match I need to think with the head, for Esperance or any other team.
“Obviously I didn’t want to play Esperance [in the quarters] — I would have liked to play that final, whether with [Orlando] Pirates or Esperance. But not being possible we need to do it in a professional way.
“That I will be with people [opponents] I like will have nothing to do with the job we have to do. That’s how I’m facing the situation.”
Esperance topped group D on head-to-head goal difference from Egyptian side Pyramids FC to reach the quarters.
Adams impresses Cardoso, coach warns Sundowns star against complacency
Downs laboured initially in group B, which was part of the reason the Pretoria club brought in Cardoso to replace Manqoba Mngqithi in December. The new coach steered the Brazilians through in second place, a point above Raja Casablanca and one behind Morocco’s AS FAR.
Cardoso said there have been plenty of changes at Esperance, who have hired two coaches since his departure.
Romanian Laurențiu Reghecampf was replaced by Tunisian Maher Kanzari midway through March despite Esperance (53 points) being neck and neck with Monastir (53), ES Sahel (51), Club Africain (50) and Zarzis (47) in Ligue Professionnelle 1.
“The team also changed because different players have come in. It is different from the one Sundowns played last year in terms of players and the way of playing,” Cardoso said.
“But also ... many months passed [since Cardoso left], there have been two coaches already after me. This new coach will definitely bring something new for the team, but we expect the team to be loyal to the identity of Esperance.
“It’s a club that has a big identity regarding the way they play. Their system, we don’t expect them [to change].
“But what we expect we are going to do is exactly how we face a quarterfinal. In this level of match it’s always about which team we’re going to face, the individual characteristics of the players, but most of all how we set up.
“For ourselves, to profit from their minuses and obviously pay attention to how they can aggress us because these are not 90-minute matches but 180, and we are here just playing the first half.
“We must be clear in the mindset that whatever happens tomorrow there are still 90 minutes [in Tunisia]. But we are going to start from the first minute of those 180 to search for the result.”
On Sundowns’ long-term injuries — Themba Zwane, Mothobi Mvala and Lebo Mothiba — Cardoso said while the first two are “training 100% with the group, all three “almost there but not ready” for Tuesday’s game, “but we feel they are quite close”.
He said Zwane and Mvala will play in a friendly game against Sundowns’ DStv Diski Challenge under-23 team on Tuesday before a first team return is considered.
