While Pirates have not come close to matching 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns’ consistent knockout stage qualification in the Champions League of the last decade, Bucs have a strong continental pedigree. Apart from winning the Champions League in the 1990s and reaching a final last decade, in the Caf Confederation Cup Bucs were losing finalists in 2015 and 2021-22.
Pirates might be slight favourites against eight-time Algerian champions MCA, who have not reached a Confed or Champions League final since winning the latter in 1976. Coach Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers, though, will also know any North African team with pedigree and history will be tough to break down.
For Bucs, who had a morale-boosting 2-1 win against Downs to get themselves back in the Betway Premiership race in their last match on March 16, before the Fifa break, Relebohile Mofokeng's exploits in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 World Cup qualifying wins against Lesotho and Benin are also timely.
Mofokeng, who had shown some signs of fatigue, scored against Lesotho to add to his match-winning brace against Sundowns.
MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates
Bucs might be marginal favourites in first Champions League quarterfinal since reaching the 2013 final
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
MC Alger (MCA) coach Khaled Ben Yahia has produced some rousing fighting talk, urging his players to take their chances as the Algerian club seeks a decent lead from Tuesday’s first leg at home against Orlando Pirates in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal.
The Buccaneers were impressive in the round-robin phase, going unbeaten to top group C, which earned them the marginal advantage of playing the first leg of the quarterfinal away at what is sure to be a packed 64,000-seat Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers (9pm SA time).
If Pirates can come away with a draw or even snatch a win against the second-placed side to Sudan’s Al-Hilal in group A, they will be well set up to close the deal at Orlando Stadium on April 9.
Pirates, the 1995 champions, are competing in their first quarterfinal since reaching the 2013 final, where they lost 3-1 on aggregate against Egyptian giants Al Ahly, having reached only their second group stage since then in this edition of Africa’s premier interclub competition.
The Algerian sports new website Competition.dz, which appears to have had access to some of Ben Yahia’s prematch comments to his players, reported he told his charges the Bucs game is a “match like no other”.
“It's not a simple league match where you can make up for it the next week. It's a Champions League quarterfinal. If you want to make history for Mouloudia [MC’s full name is Mouloudia Club d'Alger], it's now.
“Get it into your heads that a draw or a defeat would put us in great difficulty before the return to South Africa. We must win this match, whatever the cost.
“You must be at 200% from the first minute to the final whistle. It's not a question of talent; it's a question of determination, mental strength and the will to win.”
Ben Yahia expects Pirates to be tough to break down and said he wants his players to take their chances in front of their home supporters.
“When an opportunity presents itself, we have to score. There won't be 10 chances, there might be three or four.
“I don't want to see any player lower their heads, any player back down from a duel. You are warriors. You must fight for every ball, press, win back and harass the opponent.
“I want 11 soldiers on the pitch, ready to give their all for Mouloudia. We must play as if our lives depended on it.
“The stadium will be packed and the thousands of fans won't come to see a hesitant or wait-and-see Mouloudia. They'll come to see a team that plays, fights and excels for them. You have to give them a show, pride and, above, all a victory.”
Adams impresses Cardoso, coach warns Sundowns star against complacency
While Pirates have not come close to matching 2016 winners Mamelodi Sundowns’ consistent knockout stage qualification in the Champions League of the last decade, Bucs have a strong continental pedigree. Apart from winning the Champions League in the 1990s and reaching a final last decade, in the Caf Confederation Cup Bucs were losing finalists in 2015 and 2021-22.
Pirates might be slight favourites against eight-time Algerian champions MCA, who have not reached a Confed or Champions League final since winning the latter in 1976. Coach Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers, though, will also know any North African team with pedigree and history will be tough to break down.
For Bucs, who had a morale-boosting 2-1 win against Downs to get themselves back in the Betway Premiership race in their last match on March 16, before the Fifa break, Relebohile Mofokeng's exploits in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 World Cup qualifying wins against Lesotho and Benin are also timely.
Mofokeng, who had shown some signs of fatigue, scored against Lesotho to add to his match-winning brace against Sundowns.
MORE:
Local coach on Chiefs’ technical staff would make no difference, says Nabi
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bafana can qualify for World Cup, say Biyana and Khoabane
Sundowns coach Cardoso pleads for more time to prepare for Champions League matches
‘Life happened. It hurt, I healed’ — Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize breaks her silence
Ndwandwe should be with Bafana, says Mngqithi after Arrows down Chiefs
Sundowns beat Sekhukhune to set up Nedbank Cup semifinal clash with Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos