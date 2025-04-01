“Hopefully this season we can go to the semifinal because when you are there you have a good chance of winning the competition. We are taking each game as it comes and focusing on ourselves.
Aubrey Modiba says Sundowns want to go all the way in Champions League
Brazilians aim to shake knockout hoodoo as they face Cardoso’s old team, who eliminated them last year
Mamelodi Sundowns fell at the semifinal hurdle over the past two seasons of the Champions League and utility player Aubrey Modiba says they are determined to right the wrongs of the past.
Last season Sundowns were eliminated 2-0 on aggregate by Esperance and the season before they lost on away goals to Wydad Casablanca and those bitter experiences are fresh in the memories of those who were part of them.
The Brazilians take on Tunisian giants Esperance in the first leg of their quarterfinal at Loftus on Tuesday (3pm).
An interesting aspect of the clash is Downs were eliminated last season by an Esperance under the guidance of the coach now at Chloorkop, 52-year-old Portuguese Miguel Cardoso.
Cardoso was at the helm as the Tunisian giants beat Sundowns 1-0 on aggregate in the semis on their way to losing 1-0 to powerhouse Al Ahly in the two legs of the final.
Speaking as they wrapped up their preparations for Tuesday's clash, Modiba said Downs are motivated by their desire to push and go all the way to the final in search of the second star on the badge.
“Every season we have fallen short in the quarterfinals or semifinals stage,” Modiba said of Downs' record of three quarters and three semis in the nine years since winning the Champions League in 2016.
“These games are not easy but we fight every season to try to get our second star on the badge. This is a difficult competition but we have a good squad and a technical team that is helping us a lot.
“Hopefully this season we can go to the semifinal because when you are there you have a good chance of winning the competition. We are taking each game as it comes and focusing on ourselves.
“Last season we lost at home — you have to win in your backyard to have a better chance of progressing to the next round. Hopefully this season will be better for us and we go all the way.”
Esperance, four-time Champions League winners, including as recently as in 2019, have a big reputation in these high stakes matches. Modiba said Sundowns are aware of what they are up against.
“This is the Champions League and we are expecting a tough match. We are playing at home and we have prepared accordingly because we want to do well in the first leg.
A strong team will lose between Sundowns and Esperance, says Cardoso
“We know the team well, we have analysed them and the coach will come up with a good plan and we go out there to put up a good fight.”
The second leg in Tunisia is on April 8. Modiba said the atmosphere at the 60,000-seat Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi will be intimidating.
“The atmosphere is different because crowds come to stadiums in numbers to rally behind their teams [in North Africa] but these are games you look forward to as a player. They have passion for football.
“You can feel when you are in those countries there is a big game coming and that motivates you to work hard during the week in preparation.”
