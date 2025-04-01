Soccer

Gayton McKenzie promises VAR implementation in April

‘We are moving with times’

01 April 2025 - 11:15
Sports minister Gayton McKenzie says 'our soccer is great, but it can be much greater with VAR'. File photo.
Image: Mark Andrews

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says the long-awaited introduction of the video assistance referee (VAR) system in SA football will become a reality in April.

McKenzie has been a vocal advocate for the implementation of VAR, which aims to reduce controversy and improve accuracy in refereeing decisions. He revealed his plans to bring VAR to local football last year.

Posting on X, the minister said: “I can’t wait for the month of April. This is the month of VAR. I stand by my promise. Our soccer is great, but it can be much greater with VAR. We are moving with times.”

The introduction of VAR is expected to cost between R70m and R80m as a one-off payment, and R70,000 per game.

In October last year McKenzie said: “The government of national unity will put the bulk of that money together with sponsorships and Safa [South African Football Association], to get together with people who love football. We want our football to get better, and VAR can make it.”

Soccer fans have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with poor officiating in matches. In September, the officiating controversy surrounding Mamelodi Sundowns' 2-1 Betway Premiership win against Kaizer Chiefs saw calls for VAR grow louder. Among the most disputed incidents, Iqraam Rayners' goal for Sundowns was scored while Lucas Ribeiro was allegedly in an offside position.

Recently, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso joined calls for the introduction of VAR after a poor officiating decision denied the team a win in their Premiership match against Golden Arrows

Last year McKenzie made plans to meet the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Safa to discuss the details.

“All football loving fans know the time for VAR has arrived in South African football. We need VAR, and we need it now. The meetings start now because we are not a 10th-world country. I will report back soonest after meeting Safa and the PSL this week.”

TimesLIVE

