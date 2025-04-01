Soccer

POLL | Will Pirates and Sundowns progress past their Champions League quarterfinals?

01 April 2025 - 11:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Will Pirates and Sundowns progress past their Champions League quarterfinals?
Will Pirates and Sundowns progress past their Champions League quarterfinals?
Image: CAF/Instagram

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns take part in the two-legged 2024-25 Caf Champions quarterfinals from Tuesday, aiming to bring glory to SA club football.

Pirates meet Algeria's MC Alger at the Stade du 5-Juillet-1962 in Algers in their first leg on Tuesday (9pm), with the second match at Orlando Stadium on April 9.

Having moved through the qualifying rounds by getting past Disciples FC from Madagascar and Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana, the Buccaneers hit form in the group stage.

Pirates finished top of Group C with 14 points, four clear of Egyptian giants Al Ahly on 10.

Sundowns face off against Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (3pm), with the second leg in Tunis on April 8.

Sundowns were less convincing in Group C after the arrival of coach Miguel Cardoso in December to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, but managed to pull off some big results to end second (nine points), a point above Raja Casablanca and one behind AS FAR, both of Morocco.

Cardoso steered Esperance to last year's final, where they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Al Ahly. The Tunisian side eliminated then-coach Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns 2-0 in the semis. 

With the two SA clubs eyeing a place in this season's semifinals, can they progress past their formidable opponents? 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates

Bucs might be marginal favourites in first Champions League quarterfinal since reaching the 2013 final.
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Cardoso pleads for more time to prepare for Champions League matches

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has again called on the PSL to create a conducive environment where the club will have sufficient time to ...
Sport
3 days ago

First leg result key to Downs' success against a 'quicker' Esperance: Cardoso

The first leg result will not completely tell the story of Mamelodi Sundowns' quarterfinal clash against Tunisian giants Esperance in the Caf ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cardoso admits he would have preferred to avoid Esperance in quarters

‘When I prepare the match I need to think with the head, for Esperance or any other team’
Sport
18 hours ago

Supersport presenter Zenande Funani says ‘I do’ to Bucs captain Innocent Maela

"I cannot believe I’m about to marry my best friend. I love and appreciate that man so much."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

To field Bafana players or not: selection poser for Sundowns coach Cardoso

Brazilians face crucial quarterfinals in the Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Versatile Brevis stakes another claim for Proteas recall Cricket
  2. MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates Soccer
  3. Local coach on Chiefs’ technical staff would make no difference, says Nabi Soccer
  4. Cardoso admits he would have preferred to avoid Esperance in quarters Soccer
  5. PSL left with serious headache after collapse of Royal AM sale Soccer

Latest Videos

Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025
ANC NEC meeting resolutions and outcomes