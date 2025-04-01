Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns take part in the two-legged 2024-25 Caf Champions quarterfinals from Tuesday, aiming to bring glory to SA club football.
Pirates meet Algeria's MC Alger at the Stade du 5-Juillet-1962 in Algers in their first leg on Tuesday (9pm), with the second match at Orlando Stadium on April 9.
Having moved through the qualifying rounds by getting past Disciples FC from Madagascar and Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana, the Buccaneers hit form in the group stage.
Pirates finished top of Group C with 14 points, four clear of Egyptian giants Al Ahly on 10.
Sundowns face off against Tunisian giants Esperance Sportive de Tunis in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday (3pm), with the second leg in Tunis on April 8.
Sundowns were less convincing in Group C after the arrival of coach Miguel Cardoso in December to replace Manqoba Mngqithi, but managed to pull off some big results to end second (nine points), a point above Raja Casablanca and one behind AS FAR, both of Morocco.
Cardoso steered Esperance to last year's final, where they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Al Ahly. The Tunisian side eliminated then-coach Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns 2-0 in the semis.
With the two SA clubs eyeing a place in this season's semifinals, can they progress past their formidable opponents?
POLL | Will Pirates and Sundowns progress past their Champions League quarterfinals?
