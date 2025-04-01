Soccer

Sundowns take huge step towards semis, but have work to do in Tunis

Peter Shalulile strike earns the Brazilians a hard-fought first leg win against Esperance

01 April 2025 - 17:06 By Mahlatse Mphahlele At Loftus
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Peter Shalulile celebrates scoring Mamelodi Sundowns' only goal with Khuliso Mudau and Jayden Adams in their 1-0 Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg win against Esperance de Tunis at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Peter Shalulile celebrates scoring Mamelodi Sundowns' only goal with Khuliso Mudau and Jayden Adams in their 1-0 Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg win against Esperance de Tunis at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Mamelodi Sundowns took a huge step towards qualification to the semifinals of the 2024-25 Champions League with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Esperance de Tunis at Loftus on Tuesday.

The Brazilians will travel to the second leg of their quarterfinal in Tunisia on April 9 with an advantage after they secured a crucial win through marksman Peter Shalulile's superb 54th-minute finish.

It is a slender one, though, and the Brazilians will need to work hard in the away leg to preserve it. Yet, if the tightness of the opening 90 minutes of the tie are anything to go by, Downs have it in them to defend the single-goal lead at the 60,000-seat Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi. 

Sundowns registered their first win over Esperance after five attempts and interestingly the victory was engineered by coach Miguel Cardoso, who led the Tunisian outfit to last year's final where they lost 1-0 on aggregate against Al Ahly.

Esperance knocked Rulani Mokwena's Sundowns out the semifinals (2-0 on aggregate) on the way to that final. The Brazilians have an opportunity for avenge that defeat if they finish the job away from home next week.

Cardoso made changes to his XI with Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, Lucas Ribeiro, Jayden Adams and Shalulile returning to the starting line-up from their last outing on Friday in a 1-0 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win at home to Sekhukhune United.

Those players replaced Matías Esquivel, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Terrence Mashego, Neo Maema and Arthur Sales, who got rare starting opportunities in las week's the win.

Esperance coach Maher Kenzari went with his tried and tested including crucial performer Ben Said, Mohamed Belaili, Mohamed Hamaida, Abderame Konate and Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana.

Downs' attention was on Mokwana, but the dangerous attacker was kept quiet by Bafana right-back teammate Khuliso Mudau.

The tense encounter went to the break with no goals on the scoreboard and after a first half where there were not enough notable talking points in the opening half as two strong sides tried to figure each other out.

Sundowns opened the scoring when Shalulile beating goalkeeper Said with a close-range finish after a delightful attacking move that involved Ribeiro and Adams.

From central midfield, Ribeiro launched a wonderful long-range pass into the box and it landed on the head of Adams, who laid on the path of Shalulile to do the rest.

Cardoso made changes after the break to solidify the team with Divine Lunga and Sales replacing Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena in defence and midfield.

In the closing stages, the coach closed the game with the introduction of defensive midfielder Bathusi Aubaas, on for Adams in the heart of the midfield, as Esperance pushed for the crucial away goal.

With all the second-half changes, Downs played without a striker as Sales, normally a centre-forward, was deployed wide while Ribeiro and Thapelo Maseko also dropped deep to help in the midfield.

A highly competitive matchup ended with a fight near the Esperance bench as tempers boiled over, but Sundowns kept focus to the end to record a vital lead they can take with to them to the second leg in Tunis.

READ MORE

A strong team will lose between Sundowns and Esperance, says Cardoso

Managing the 180 minutes is very important, says Downs coach ahead of quarterfinal against his old team.
Sport
15 hours ago

MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates

Bucs might be marginal favourites in first Champions League quarterfinal since reaching the 2013 final.
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Will Pirates and Sundowns progress past their Champions League quarterfinals?

Will Pirates and Sundowns qualify for the Champions League semis?
Sport
8 hours ago

What SA football is all about: Khumalo after Amajimbos’ amazing comeback

Coach says his SA U-17 charges played like seasoned campaigners in Afcon win against Egypt.
Sport
7 hours ago

Adams impresses Cardoso, coach warns Sundowns star against complacency

Portuguese expects 23-year-old to play a crucial role in Brazilians’ quarterfinal against Esperance.
Sport
2 days ago

Cardoso admits he would have preferred to avoid Esperance in quarters

‘When I prepare the match I need to think with the head, for Esperance or any other team’
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Versatile Brevis stakes another claim for Proteas recall Cricket
  2. MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates Soccer
  3. Local coach on Chiefs’ technical staff would make no difference, says Nabi Soccer
  4. Cardoso admits he would have preferred to avoid Esperance in quarters Soccer
  5. Gayton McKenzie revamp for boxing sees increases for fighters, officials Sport

Latest Videos

'Where is my vote' -Bonginkosi Khanyile takes long walk from Pretoria to ...
Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 1 April 2025