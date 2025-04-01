Victory in Algeria puts Pirates on verge of Champions League semis
Mohau Nkota continues to be Bucs’ scoring talisman in big Champions League matches in Algeria
Young star Mohau Nkota continued to be Orlando Pirates' talisman in the Caf Champions League matches played by his team against tough Algerian sides in that country.
The 20-year-old Bucs attacker was on the scoresheet again at Stade 5 Julliet 1962 in Algiers on Tuesday night, giving Pirates a vital 1-0 victory against MC Alger (MCA) in the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal.
Nkota had replaced Kabelo Dlamini in the second half and scored the 65th-minute winner after breaking through Alger's defence after a brilliant through-ball from Bucs' other exciting 20-year-old, Relebohile Mofokeng, the Bafana Bafana wonder boy who had been kept quiet until then.
The goal was the third for Nkota in the 2024-25 Champions League, adding to the two he scored in Algeria against CR Belouizdad in Bucs' 2-1 win in opening round of the group stages back in November, on his debut in the competition.
Mohau Nkota, the impact sub
The Sea Robbers snatch the opener in Algeria

On Tuesday night the lad from Kimberley was playing his sixth Champions League match as he stunned the huge, hostile crowd in the 64,000-seat ground. Nkota had to fend off two markers before putting the ball beyond the reach of Alger goalkeeper Abdelatif Ramdane.
The strike sets the Buccaneers to come home and finish the deal in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on April 8.
Alger had all the possession (65%) and shots (10, with three on target) in a first half where Pirates registered just one shot way off the target.
If they were steady and composed MCA could have taken the lead in the 24th minute when they had their best opportunity. Guinean striker Mohamed Bangoura, a thorn in Pirates' defence throughout, should have scored when there was a miscommunication between Nkosinathi Sibisi and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, with the former committing the error of passing the ball to the Alger player.
It's been a fierce battle between MC Alger and Orlando Pirates so far
The teams go into the half-time break with no goals

Pirates were bailed out by their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, who thwarted Bangoura's shot.
Zakaria Naidji should have also scored for MCA in the 30th but sent his header wide after one of the many set pieces the home side earned in front of the visitors' 18-area.
Despite an intimidating atmosphere, Bucs' players, including Mbokazi, 20; who was part of a three-man defence that included Sibisi and captain Tapelo Xoki, handled the pressure well.
Even more encouraging for Pirates was coach Jose Riveiro looked to take the game to the home side as wingbacks Deano van Rooyen on the right and Deon Hotto on the left, always looked to join the attack whenever Pirates were in possession.
But Alger never made things easy for Mofokeng and Dlamini to create the openings for Riveiro's side from the midfield. It also did not help that lone striker Evidence Makgopa lacked a good first touch for most of the game when the ball reached him.
All that was forgotten when Nkota scored a priceless goal for Pirates after receiving a delightful pass from a relentless Mofokeng, Bucs' top scorer with four goals and three assists in this competition. This was Pirates' only shot on target in the entire match.
Bucs' lead could have lasted just two minutes if the Sudanese referee Mahmood Ismail did not overrule out Alger skipper Ayoub Abdellaoui's goal from a corner. Ismail adjudged Chaine had been fouled by Naidji by the time the ball was netted by Abdellaoui.
The win gives Bucs huge advantage going to the second led in Orlando next Tuesday. Winners of this competition in 1995, Pirates last played and lost in the final in 2013.
Riveiro's side is defying all the odds with its attacking approach, both home and away, bearing positive results.
A historic final featuring South African teams is still on the cards after Mamelodi Sundowns also won 1-0 at Loftus against Esperance of Tunisia earlier on Tuesday.