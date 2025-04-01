What SA football is all about: Khumalo after Amajimbos’ amazing comeback

SA's next group B clash is against Cameroon, who lost their opener 2-1 to Burkina Faso earlier on Monday, at the same venue on Thursday (4pm SA time).
Coach says his SA U-17 charges played like seasoned campaigners in Afcon win against Egypt
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix
SA Under-17 coach Vela Khumalo has lauded his troops for sticking to the fundamentals of Mzansi's football identity in Monday's 4-3 win over Egypt in their U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group B opener in Casablanca, Morocco.
Amajimbos rallied from 3-1 down within 20 minutes for a stirring comeback win.
Simphiwe Mlondo of Mamelodi Sundowns opened the scoring in the first minute, but quick-fire strikes by Anas Roshdi in the fourth and 13th minutes and Hamza Abelkarim in the 18th saw things seemingly fall apart for the South Africans.
Khumalo's team regrouped and Kaizer Chiefs' Neo Bohloko's brace of penalties (27th and 41th) saw them go to the break at 3-3. Cape Town City starlet Emile Witbooi produced the 71st-minute winner at Stade Larbi Zaouli.
"It was a surprise approach from them, but we kept to our style of play. We want to keep the ball and this is what South African football is all about, keep the ball but go forward and be constructive.”
SA top group B alongside Burkina Faso as the two teams boast equal points (three) and goal difference.
Khumalo said his U-17s played like seasoned campaigners.
“I think we didn't show inexperience in this because we kept the ball. We wanted them to deplete the energy and we forced them to run.”
The top two finishers across four groups in Morocco will automatically qualify for the 48-team U-17 World Cup in Qatar in November.
