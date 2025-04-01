Soccer

What SA football is all about: Khumalo after Amajimbos’ amazing comeback

Coach says his SA U-17 charges played like seasoned campaigners in Afcon win against Egypt

01 April 2025 - 12:27
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
SA's Neo Bohloko is challenged by Mohamed Sherif of Egypt in their 2025 TotalEnergies Caf Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations match at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco, on Monday.
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

SA Under-17 coach Vela Khumalo has lauded his troops for sticking to the fundamentals of Mzansi's football identity in Monday's 4-3 win over Egypt in their U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group B opener in Casablanca, Morocco.

Amajimbos rallied from 3-1 down within 20 minutes for a stirring comeback win. 

Simphiwe Mlondo of Mamelodi Sundowns opened the scoring in the first minute, but quick-fire strikes by Anas Roshdi in the fourth and 13th minutes and Hamza Abelkarim in the 18th saw things seemingly fall apart for the South Africans.

Khumalo's team regrouped and Kaizer Chiefs' Neo Bohloko's brace of penalties (27th and 41th) saw them go to the break at 3-3. Cape Town City starlet Emile Witbooi produced the 71st-minute winner at Stade Larbi Zaouli.

SA's next group B clash is against Cameroon, who lost their opener 2-1 to Burkina Faso earlier on Monday, at the same venue on Thursday (4pm SA time).

“I think it's a big win for us. It was one of those games where we said we wanted to start well and importantly [when SA did not] I think we kept to the process, the way we want to play, our style of play,” Khumalo said.

“Looking at the mentality of the boys, it was amazing. We are doing it for our fellow South Africans.

"I think the strategy of Egypt was to come at us very early, playing through their two wingbacks [Mohanad El Shamy and Adham Farid] and they got goals. But we had to react immediately.

"It was a surprise approach from them, but we kept to our style of play. We want to keep the ball and this is what South African football is all about, keep the ball but go forward and be constructive.”

SA top group B alongside Burkina Faso as the two teams boast equal points (three) and goal difference.

Khumalo said his U-17s played like seasoned campaigners.

“I think we didn't show inexperience in this because we kept the ball. We wanted them to deplete the energy and we forced them to run.”

The top two finishers across four groups in Morocco will automatically qualify for the 48-team U-17 World Cup in Qatar in November.

SowetanLIVE

