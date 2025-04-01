Cape Town City's 16-year-old talent Emile Witbooi produced an excellent finish to a fine build-up as Amajimbos made a stirring rally to beat Egypt in their opening match of the 2025 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday night.
SA coach Vela Khumalo's team made a bright start when Simphiwe Mlondo gave them a first-minute lead at Stade Zaouli.
However, things fell apart within the first 20 minutes of the game, and three quick-fire goals by Egypt left Amajimbos reeling.
Witbooi strike earns SA victory in stirring rally against Egypt at U-17 Afcon
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix
Anas Roshdi equalised and put his side ahead in the fourth and 13th minutes and Hamza Abelkarim took advantage of a defensive mix-up in the 18th.
But the South Africans regrouped and mounted a spectacular comeback. Kaizer Chiefs academy player Daniel Bohloko's brace with two penalties in the 27th and 41st saw the score level at 3-3 going to the break.
Neither side could get the breakthrough in a tense second half until Witbooi's 71st-minute winner.
Egypt's Omar Amdelaziz was red-carded in the 97th.
