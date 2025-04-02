Stellenbosch held to a draw by Zamalek in Cape Town
Steve Barker’s side have their work cut out against defending champions in second leg in Cairo
Stellenbosch FC may still fancy a slight chance of progressing to the semifinals of the Caf Confederation Cup after they were held to 0-0 draw by champions Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek in the first leg of their quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.
However, it is going to take some effort for Steve Barker's Cape side to earn a result in next week's away match.
Stellies struggled to break down Zamalek's defensive wall that was well marshalled by captain Omar Gaber. Home striker Ashley Cupido was also starved of supply to make any impact against one of the stronger defences Steve Barker's side has faced in this competition.
Coach's Reaction
"We got a little bit sloppy"
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker reacting to their goalless draw against Zamalek!
The best chance of the opening half fell on White Knights right-back Ahmed Mohamed, who shot over the bar after creating space for himself having linked up well with Mostafa Shalaby.
Alongside Mohamed “Zizzou” Sayed, Shalaby looked the most dangerous of the visitors' attackers.
The second half was as close as the first as both teams battled to create clear-cut chances. It was Zamalek, however, who pushed fiercely for a goal in the latter stages of the game, but Stellies just managed to survive.
While the Egyptian giants have won this competition twice, Stellies are making their debut in a Caf interclub competition and have already done the unexpected by reaching the last eight.
The second leg will be played at the Cairo International Stadium next Wednesday.