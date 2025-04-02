Soccer

Stellies coach Barker lauds Pitso’s courtesy call before Zamalek game

Mosimane shares insights on Egyptian giants who Stellenbosch host in Confed semi first leg

02 April 2025 - 10:14
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker and his players during a training session at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday before their Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg clash against Zamalek on Wednesday.
Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker and his players during a training session at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday before their Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg clash against Zamalek on Wednesday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has recognised the value of Pitso Mosimanes visit to the club as they prepared for their Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal first leg tie against Zamalek at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday (3pm).

Hugely experienced coach Mosimane, who visited Stellies at their base in the Cape winelands on Monday, faced Zamalek several times during his days at Al Ahly, Zamalek’s biggest rivals in Egypt. During his 18-month spell at Al Ahly, he won two Champions League titles, among many accolades, beating Zamalek four times, drawing once.

“Jingles” also schemed the demise of the White Knights as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in the two-legged 2016 Champions League final (3-1 on aggregate). 

“It was nice to have Pitso. It would have been unwise of us, with him being in Stellenbosch, not to use his expertise and knowledge, having coached in Egypt and having played a number of times against Zamalek,” Barker said on Tuesday.

“It was nice to hear from him, just the mentality, the emotional engagement the players have [with him]. To have that experience with someone who’s won the Champions League was good for us to hear and also for the players to get insight from him.”

Barker was pleased to be hosting Zamalek in Cape Town, having thus far been playing their Confed Cup home games all over the country due to the unavailability of venues in the Western Cape. 

“It's nice to be back home and hosting one of the giants of African football. I believe it's a momentous occasion for us as a football club.

“We’re looking forward to it. We know the challenges that lie ahead, but I believe we earned the right to be here; we deserve this opportunity.”

Stellies captain Sage Stephens categorised Wednesday’s game as among the biggest games they have played.

“It’s a huge game. It’s an honour and a privilege to be participating in such a big game,” the Bafana Bafana reserve goalkeeper said.

“We’ve played a lot of big games — the Carling [Knockout final, which they won against TS Galaxy in December 2023] was a huge game for us as a club and this is up there with that. So we will do our best as players to represent the badge.”

The second leg in Cairo is on April 9.

Ambitious Stellenbosch, who Barker has shaped into one of the most competitive sides in the Premiership since their promotion there as 2018-2019 first division champions, are engaging in their first foray into continental football.

