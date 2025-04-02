One Sundowns supporter was witnessed helping an Esperance fan who had attempted to jump between two stands and was clinging to a railing, at peril of serious injury or worse.
“I was told rival supporters threw plastic bottles of water at each other and there were scuffles. We treated some cuts and bruises, but nothing serious,” a medic told AFP via France24.
WATCH | Violence in stands mars Sundowns’ win against Esperance
Neither club has commented on incidents that occurred after final whistle
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
There were ugly incidents of violence between the rival sets of supporters after Mamelodi Sundowns' 1-0 Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg win against Esperance de Tunis at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.
A large band of Esperance fans were on hand to back their team as Peter Shalulile's 65th-minute strike secured a first-leg advantage for Downs.
Sundowns supporters and media who witnessed the event accused Esperance supporters of breaking down barriers and initiating the event a few minutes after the final whistle blew, but no official blame has been apportioned.
The second leg is in Tunis on April 9.
Neither club has commented on the incidents of violence.
