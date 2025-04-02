Soccer

WATCH | Violence in stands mars Sundowns’ win against Esperance

Neither club has commented on incidents that occurred after final whistle

02 April 2025 - 08:26
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Esperance supporters attacking Mamelodi Sundowns fans after the Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Esperance supporters attacking Mamelodi Sundowns fans after the Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

There were ugly incidents of violence between the rival sets of supporters after Mamelodi Sundowns' 1-0 Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg win against Esperance de Tunis at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

A large band of Esperance fans were on hand to back their team as Peter Shalulile's 65th-minute strike secured a first-leg advantage for Downs.

Sundowns supporters and media who witnessed the event accused Esperance supporters of breaking down barriers and initiating the event a few minutes after the final whistle blew, but no official blame has been apportioned.

One Sundowns supporter was witnessed helping an Esperance fan who had attempted to jump between two stands and was clinging to a railing, at peril of serious injury or worse.

“I was told rival supporters threw plastic bottles of water at each other and there were scuffles. We treated some cuts and bruises, but nothing serious,” a medic told AFP  via France24.

The second leg is in Tunis on April 9.

Neither club has commented on the incidents of violence.

READ MORE

Sundowns take huge step towards semis, but have work to do in Tunis

Peter Shalulile strike earns Brazilians a hard-fought first-leg win against Esperance.
Sport
17 hours ago

Victory in Algeria puts Pirates on verge of Champions League semis

Mohau Nkota continues to be Bucs' scoring talisman in big matches in Algeria.
Sport
11 hours ago

A strong team will lose between Sundowns and Esperance, says Cardoso

Managing the 180 minutes is very important, says Downs coach ahead of quarterfinal against his old team.
Sport
1 day ago

POLL | Will Pirates and Sundowns progress past their Champions League quarterfinals?

Will Pirates and Sundowns qualify for the Champions League semis?
Sport
23 hours ago

Aubrey Modiba says Sundowns want to go all the way in Champions League

Brazilians aim to shake knockout hoodoo as they face Cardoso’s old team, who eliminated them last year.
Sport
1 day ago

MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates

Bucs might be marginal favourites in first Champions League quarterfinal since reaching the 2013 final.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gayton McKenzie revamp for boxing sees increases for fighters, officials Sport
  2. Cardoso admits he would have preferred to avoid Esperance in quarters Soccer
  3. POLL | Will Pirates and Sundowns progress past their Champions League ... Soccer
  4. Rob Walter’s resignation rocks Proteas’ preparation for 2027 World Cup Cricket
  5. Victory in Algeria puts Pirates on verge of Champions League semis Soccer

Latest Videos

US judge rejects J&J's $10 billion baby powder settlement | REUTERS
Vhavenda kingship court battle