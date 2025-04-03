Amajimbos close to reaching World Cup after draw against Cameroon

Amajimbos are on course to qualify for the 2025 Fifa Under-17 World Cup after holding on for an ultimately impressive 0-0 draw against a robust and dominant Cameroon in their second U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group B match on Thursday.

The top two teams in each of four groups reach the quarterfinals and go through to the World Cup, to be staged in Qatar in November. Two third-placed sides go into a playoff for two more places.

After a stirring 4-3 win against Egypt in their opening match where coach Vela Khumalo's South Africa Under-17 side came back from 3-1 down, Amajimbos went to four points with Thursday's draw at the same venue, Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

That leaves a talented South Africa combination a big chance of progressing.

Amajimbos will reach the quarters and World Cup if they avoid defeat in their last group match against Burkina Faso on Sunday (6pm), in their third match in Casablanca.

The clash against Cameroon, pressing hard to bounce back from their 2-1 opening win against Burkina Faso and keep themselves in the running for the quarters, was not easy.

The South Africans struggled to play their normal passing game against the physically stronger West Africans. Amajimbos just managed to hold their own in a game where they created fewer chances than they had against Egypt on Monday.

South Africa goalkeeper Lwandile Radebe was the busiest of the two gloveman as the Cameroonians had far more shots in both halves. Radebe was lucky to see Andre Anini's shot hit the upright midway through the first half.

It took South Africa 20 minutes to warm up and have their first real chance on goal, defender Njabulo Mzimela unlucky to see his header sailing over the bar after receiving a good supply from talisman Emile Witbooi.

Despite Khumalo and assistant Thabo Mngomeni ringing several changes in the second half, Amajimbos still battled to create clear-cut chances. But Khumalo will be happy his side finished the game stronger.

Cameroon will be looking for victory against Egypt, whose second game against Burkina Faso was schedule be played at 9pm on Thursday, in their final fixture on Sunday to stay in the tournament.

Amajimbos last qualified for the World Cup in 2017 when Molefi Ntseki was coach. For the first time in an U-17 World Cup 48 teams will feature, as is the case with the senior event in the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the US, which has been expanded from the previous 32 sides.