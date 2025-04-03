Soccer

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kaizer Chiefs must start planning for next season

03 April 2025 - 13:37 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their Betway Premiership match against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on March 29.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

In this episode of the Arena Sports Show, presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele celebrate the milestone of 60 episodes. 

Mpanza and Mphahlele go down memory lane by recalling some of the best shows they hosted with the likes of Japie and Edward Motale, Dan Malesela, Jerry Sikhosana, Surprise Moriri, Joseph Makhanya, Mpho Makola and many others. 

They also discuss the challenges at embattled Kaizer Chiefs who have blown hot and cold all season and are fighting to end the campaign in the top six, or even top half, of the Betway Premiership. 

The other hot topic is who will be the 2024-25 Footballer of the Season. The leading candidates are Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lucas Ribeiro and the Orlando Pirates duo of Makhehlene Makhaula and Relebohile Mofokeng. 

READ MORE

Why Sundowns coach Cardoso believes Shalulile’s goal makes all the difference

Having a lead, even slender, changes the complexion from last year’s semifinal defeat to Esperance
Sport
11 hours ago

‘We were both crying’: Sundowns fan who saved Esperance supporter doesn’t think he’s a hero

Tunisian thought Downs fan would push him, pleading, ‘I have three kids,’ but Siboniso Masango said, ‘I’m not going to let you go’
Sport
20 hours ago

WATCH | Violence in stands mars Sundowns’ win against Esperance

Neither club has commented on the incidents that occurred after the final whistle.
Sport
1 day ago

Local coach on Chiefs’ technical staff would make no difference, says Nabi

Coach says fans can attack him for defeat against Arrows, but not the players.
Sport
3 days ago

Chiefs and Pirates target Kwayiba eyes move from Chippa to ‘a big team’

‘I would be happy because I don’t want to stay long — my dream is to play for bigger teams’
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro urges Pirates to stay focused after ‘first 90 minutes’ in Algiers

Partners in crime Nkota and Mofokeng give Bucs big advantage in quarterfinal.
Sport
1 day ago
