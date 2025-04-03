Good to see refs body admit mistakes: Liverpool boss Slot on Tarkowski tackle
Reds restore 12-point lead, Grealish ends league drought in City win, Rashford gets first EPL goal for Villa
Liverpool boss Arne Slot said it was good to see the refereeing body PGMOL admit the decision not to send off Everton's James Tarkowski in Wednesday's derby was wrong, with the Dutchman adding that mistakes are not uncommon in the Premier League.
During Liverpool's 1-0 win, Tarkowski won the ball in a challenge with Alexis Mac Allister but his studs-up follow-through caught Argentina midfielder square on the calf. Tarkowski was shown a yellow card with VAR not intervening.
Pundits and former referees said it was a clear red card and Slot was told at Thursday's press conference that the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) had acknowledged that Tarkowski should have been dismissed for serious foul play.
Referee Sam Barrott felt the challenge was reckless and a VAR check deemed that showing a yellow card was not a clear and obvious error. However, PGMOL felt a review should have been recommended and the original decision overturned.
“It is always good that if they think they have made a mistake that they acknowledge that. We all know that mistakes are being made during football matches — by us, by me, by referees,” Slot said ahead of Sunday's game at Fulham.
“It is good that they acknowledge the mistake but it was so clear. Let's go on to Sunday,” he added.
Victory over Everton in an electric atmosphere at Anfield restored Liverpool's 12-point lead over Arsenal with eight games left. While they have one hand on the Premier League trophy, Slot said there was still a long way to go on the home stretch.
“In theory so many things can happen. We felt yesterday how hard it is to win a Premier League game. It tells you that with eight games to go, every game is a challenge — starting with Fulham, who are having a very good season as well.
“We are not working on theories about how many points [we need]; we are taking the challenge of Fulham where we will need to be at our best again to get a result.”
Slot said defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are weeks away from returning while goalkeeper Alisson, who was injured on international duty with Brazil, remains sidelined due to concussion protocols.
Liverpool continued their march towards the title with a scrappy Merseyside derby victory with Diogo Jota slotting the winner in the second half.
Everton, whose nine-game league unbeaten ended, are 15th on 34 points.
Everton's Beto missed a sitter before Jota broke the deadlock in the 57th minute with his first goal in two-and-a-half months. Luis Diaz back-heeled the ball into Jota's path and the Portuguese forward beat a tackle before firing into the net.
Liverpool fans thought Everton should have been reduced to 10 men after 11 minutes after Tarkowski's fierce tackle on Mac Allister.
Also on Wednesday night, Jack Grealish scored his first Premier League goal for 16 months as Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Leicester City at Etihad Stadium to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.
Grealish netted inside two minutes and Omar Marmoush added a second goal as City moved into fourth place in the table with 51 points from 30 games. Leicester are in 19th with 17 points from the same number of matches, 12 points from relegation safety.
Pep Guardiola watched from the stands as he serves a touchline ban and what seemed like several thousand City fans missed the first nine minutes, including Grealish’s goal, as they vacated their seats in protest at the club’s ticket prices.
Marcus Rashford scored his first league goal for Aston Villa who earned a comfortable 3-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion, which moved the visitors ahead of the hosts in the Premier League standings.
Rashford, who joined on loan from Manchester United in February, put them ahead six minutes after the break, having scored twice in their 3-0 FA Cup win over Preston North End on Sunday.
Brighton had a goal overruled for handball before substitute Marco Asensio, another player who arrived on loan at Villa, doubled the lead 12 minutes from time and Donyell Malen wrapped up the win with an added-time goal.
Villa move up to seventh on 48 points, one behind Chelsea who host Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, while Brighton are one point behind in eighth place.