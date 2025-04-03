Good to see refs body admit mistakes: Liverpool boss Slot on Tarkowski tackle

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said it was good to see the refereeing body PGMOL admit the decision not to send off Everton's James Tarkowski in Wednesday's derby was wrong, with the Dutchman adding that mistakes are not uncommon in the Premier League.

During Liverpool's 1-0 win, Tarkowski won the ball in a challenge with Alexis Mac Allister but his studs-up follow-through caught Argentina midfielder square on the calf. Tarkowski was shown a yellow card with VAR not intervening.

Pundits and former referees said it was a clear red card and Slot was told at Thursday's press conference that the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) had acknowledged that Tarkowski should have been dismissed for serious foul play.

Referee Sam Barrott felt the challenge was reckless and a VAR check deemed that showing a yellow card was not a clear and obvious error. However, PGMOL felt a review should have been recommended and the original decision overturned.

“It is always good that if they think they have made a mistake that they acknowledge that. We all know that mistakes are being made during football matches — by us, by me, by referees,” Slot said ahead of Sunday's game at Fulham.