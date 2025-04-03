“We're giving the games away ourselves. It's not the opponents that give us problems, it's just us. We tend to lose control very easily and it's something that's frustrating,” Cele said.
Midfielders Ngcobo and Cele agree: Kaizer Chiefs in a crisis
‘From the beginning of the season, we’ve lacked that ability to control games even when it's 0-0 or 1-1’
Kaizer Chiefs midfield duo Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Thabo Cele have provided a refreshingly honest assessment of the team's dire situation, admitting the team's ineptitude controlling matches as their main achilles heel.
Cele, the 28-year-old signed on a free transfer from Russian club FC Fakel Voronezh as Amakhosi attempted to boost their depth and quality in January, admitted the club is in a crisis.
Consistency and Chiefs have not been compatible terms under the technical team led by Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi that arrived at the start of the 2024-25 season. Amakhosi have suffered 10 league defeats, jeopardising their ambition of qualifying for continental football.
Having leaked 28 goals in the league — only Marumo Gallants (34) and AmaZulu (32) have conceded more — eighth-placed Chiefs have made it a norm to lose to relegation candidates and lowly teams.
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kaizer Chiefs must start planning for next season
“At the moment, everyone is frustrated,” Ngcobo admitted in a press conference at Naturena on Thursday ahead of Chiefs' Betway Premiership clash against fourth-placed TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Polokwane on Saturday (7pm).
“From the beginning of the season, we've lacked that ability to control games even when it's 0-0 or 1-1 and we're playing better than the opponent. We always struggle to maintain the momentum and the tempo.
“We tend to get frustrated and we start rushing and then we lose our games like that.”
Cele said the situation at Chiefs are in is self-inflicted, also bemoaning their inability to control games and admitting the club is in “crisis”.
‘We were both crying’: Sundowns fan who saved Esperance supporter doesn’t think he’s a hero
