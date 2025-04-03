Soccer

Sundowns to co-operate with Caf investigation into Loftus violence

Brazilians apologise but say their fans are shown ‘retreating from violent conduct initiated against them’.

03 April 2025 - 09:27
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Esperance de Tunis fans start a fight with Mamelodi Sundowns supporters after Downs' 1-0 Caf Champions League quarterfinal first leg win at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will co-operate with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in its investigation into the violence that unfolded after the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Esperance de Tunis at Loftus on Tuesday. 

There were ugly scenes as supporters clashed violently in the stands after the match, in which Peter Shalulile's 65th-minute goal secured Sundowns a 1-0 victory. 

One of the standout images from the troubling incident was of Sundowns supporter Siboniso Masango helping a desperate Esperance fan, who was clinging to a railing for his life after falling from the upper stand. 

Downs, as the home side, said they apologised in the spirit of “our African culture of compassion”, though they alleged the evidence pointed to Esperance supporters initiating the incident.

The Pretoria club said they hoped their Tunisian counterparts would respond in kind.

The two teams meet in the second leg in Tunisia on Tuesday, in a match expected to be emotionally charged. Sundowns said they hope their travelling supporters will be safe at the 65,000-seat Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Radès, outside Tunis. 

“Mamelodi Sundowns are deeply saddened by the unruly behaviour that was displayed yesterday [April 1] at its Caf Champions League quarterfinal match against Esperance de Tunis at Loftus Versfeld Stadium,” read a statement from the club.

Downs alleged the violence was initiated by Esperance supporters. 

WATCH | Violence in stands mars Sundowns’ win against Esperance

Neither club has commented on the incidents that occurred after the final whistle.
Sport
1 day ago

“Videos circulating on social media depict malicious damage to the stadium and the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters retreating from violent conduct that was initiated against them, including flares and pepper spray when the incident started. 

“Sundowns await a full report from the match commissioner and are committed to co-operating with Caf to finalise its investigation ahead of the return leg. 

“Esperance de Tunis is a respected sports institution in Africa and we trust that once all the evidence is reviewed, our brothers and sisters at Esperance will also denounce this behaviour and take the necessary steps to ensure the next encounter is one where all supporters feel safe and welcome. 

“We are confident the investigation will identify the circumstances that gave rise to the unruly behaviour. 

“However, in accordance with our African culture of compassion and empathy [the African culture of ubuntu] we are required to apologise to Esperance de Tunis and its supporters as the unruly behaviour took place at our home stadium, despite the videos and facts indicating that the Sundowns supporters did not initiate the unruly behaviour.” 

