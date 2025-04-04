Kgatlana said ordinarily organisers will not postpone a men’s tournament but they will do so without hesitation when it comes to women who are left with scraps.
“It is my opinion, there needs to be proper planning. I am disappointed because all the men’s tournaments, and I am not going to mention which ones, are planned ahead and everything is great.
“On the women’s side it is terrible, if that is the right word to use. This is something that has been going on for a long time where women have to take the scraps all the time.”
Kgatlana, who plays for Tigres UANL in Mexico, said they must be respected because they are professionals and have contracts to honour with their teams.
Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana asks for women’s tournaments to be respected
Image: Mark Lyons/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has expressed disappointment that women’s football tournaments are not given the same treatment as those involving their male counterparts.
Banyana are in camp to prepare for the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco in July that was moved from last year due to scheduling issues and Kgatlana says tournament organisers must do a better job.
“I am disappointed because this tournament should have been played last year,” she said as they prepared for two friendly matches against Malawi on Saturday and Tuesday.
“This is something we need to start talking about, there is nothing we can do about it now because we are here. The conversations have started and we are playing friendly matches against Malawi to prepare for the tournament.”
Kgatlana said ordinarily organisers will not postpone a men’s tournament but they will do so without hesitation when it comes to women who are left with scraps.
“It is my opinion, there needs to be proper planning. I am disappointed because all the men’s tournaments, and I am not going to mention which ones, are planned ahead and everything is great.
“On the women’s side it is terrible, if that is the right word to use. This is something that has been going on for a long time where women have to take the scraps all the time.”
Kgatlana, who plays for Tigres UANL in Mexico, said they must be respected because they are professionals and have contracts to honour with their teams.
Big 150: unassuming Banyana legend Nyandeni marks last dance with milestone
“They need to also realise we are professionals. We are playing for our teams and when things are not properly done it affects whether we are available for Wafcon or not.
“When we are not available people ask why we are not available, but this is something that comes from people who are organising women’s tournaments in Africa and our federations to prepare us for tournaments.”
Kgatlana’s last Wafcon was disrupted by injury but she is fit and ready for this one.
“I am looking forward to playing in this one. I played a half Wafcon because of my injury but I am thankful I have been healthy over the years and doing everything to be ready for Banyana and for my club.”
MORE:
Jose Riveiro to step down as Pirates coach at the end of the season
WATCH | Violence in stands mars Sundowns’ win against Esperance
‘We were both crying’: Sundowns fan who saved Esperance supporter doesn’t think he’s a hero
Hooligans on a free ride to soccer match damage Gautrain coaches
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos