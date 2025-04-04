“We know you are a strong woman and a resilient person, and we have no doubt you will navigate through this difficult time and emerge stronger than ever.
While the PSL's board of governors is expected to ratify the recommendation made by the executive committee next week, Mama Joy, who joined the club in 2021, told TimesLIVE she remains a Royal AM supporter until the decision is made. She said she would reveal her next move after the decision is made.
“I enjoyed being a super fan. I found a home and got lucky to receive love from the supporters and respect from MaMkhize.”
She said she's in denial over indications that the club might face expulsion.
“Until MaMkhize tells me it’s over, then I will believe. I know she’s a survivor and a go-getter.”
Mama Joy, Royal AM supporters pen heartfelt letter to MaMkhize amid club’s possible PSL expulsion
Image: supplied
SA superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke and Royal AM supporters have penned an emotional letter to owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize as the club faces possible expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).
The PSL's executives recommended the expulsion after the club was put under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service over MaMkhize's tax affairs.
In the letter, the supporters expressed hurt about the club's uncertain future.
“We are incredibly wounded to hear about the insolvency of our team,” the letter read. “Losing something you've poured your heart and soul into, building something from the ground up, is an incredibly difficult experience, and we can only imagine how much this must hurt.
“Please know we are here for you. We want you to know we are thinking of you and sending you all love and support during this challenging time. We know words may not be enough to ease the pain, but we want you to know we will always support you.
PSL executive committee recommends expulsion of Royal AM
TimesLIVE
