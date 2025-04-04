Soccer

Mama Joy, Royal AM supporters pen heartfelt letter to MaMkhize amid club’s possible PSL expulsion

04 April 2025 - 12:20
Royal AM owner Shawn Mkhize and superfan Joy Chauke.
Image: supplied

SA superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke and Royal AM supporters have penned an emotional letter to owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize as the club faces possible expulsion from the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The PSL's executives recommended the expulsion after the club was put under curatorship by the SA Revenue Service over MaMkhize's tax affairs.

In the letter, the supporters expressed hurt about the club's uncertain future.

“We are incredibly wounded to hear about the insolvency of our team,” the letter read. “Losing something you've poured your heart and soul into, building something from the ground up, is an incredibly difficult experience, and we can only imagine how much this must hurt.

“Please know we are here for you. We want you to know we are thinking of you and sending you all love and support during this challenging time. We know words may not be enough to ease the pain, but we want you to know we will always support you.

“We know you are a strong woman and a resilient person, and we have no doubt you will navigate through this difficult time and emerge stronger than ever.

“Remember to be kind to yourself during this period of transition. Focus on your wellbeing and allow yourself the space to anguish and process your emotions. We pray all your losses to be recovered and your productions to prosper abundantly in the near future.

“Thank you for sharing with us extraordinary exultant moments in the sports grounds celebrating victories of our Royal Andile Mpisane Team. We believe in you, and we are looking forward to the great reappearance of Royal AM. We are here for you, always.”

While the PSL's board of governors is expected to ratify the recommendation made by the executive committee next week, Mama Joy, who joined the club in 2021, told TimesLIVE she remains a Royal AM supporter until the decision is made. She said she would reveal her next move after the decision is made.

“I enjoyed being a super fan. I found a home and got lucky to receive love from the supporters and respect from MaMkhize.”

She said she's in denial over indications that the club might face expulsion.

“Until MaMkhize tells me it’s over, then I will believe. I know she’s a survivor and a go-getter.”

TimesLIVE

