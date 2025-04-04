After the shock announcement of José Riveiro's departure at the end of the season on Thursday, Orlando Pirates fans are wondering who will take over the reins.
Riveiro, who joined the Buccaneers in June 2022, has led the team to multiple trophies, including the 2022 MTN8 League Cup and the 2022/2023 Nedbank Cup. His decision not to renew his contract has created a void fans are eager to see filled.
One name that stands out as a potential successor is Pitso Mosimane. Known for his successful stint at Al Ahly, where he won multiple CAF Champions League titles, and his success at Mamelodi Sundowns, Mosimane has proven himself to be one of the top coaches in African football.
Fans are keen to see who will step into the role and whether Mosimane’s experience will be the answer to the club's ambitions.
POLL | Should Orlando Pirates approach Pitso Mosimane to take over as coach?
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
After the shock announcement of José Riveiro's departure at the end of the season on Thursday, Orlando Pirates fans are wondering who will take over the reins.
Riveiro, who joined the Buccaneers in June 2022, has led the team to multiple trophies, including the 2022 MTN8 League Cup and the 2022/2023 Nedbank Cup. His decision not to renew his contract has created a void fans are eager to see filled.
One name that stands out as a potential successor is Pitso Mosimane. Known for his successful stint at Al Ahly, where he won multiple CAF Champions League titles, and his success at Mamelodi Sundowns, Mosimane has proven himself to be one of the top coaches in African football.
Fans are keen to see who will step into the role and whether Mosimane’s experience will be the answer to the club's ambitions.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Dove painfully concedes Chiefs are not on par with Sundowns and Pirates
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Kaizer Chiefs must start planning for next season
Riveiro urges Pirates to stay focused after ‘first 90 minutes’ in Algiers
Stellies coach Barker lauds Pitso’s visit before Zamalek quarterfinal
Chiefs and Pirates target Kwayiba eyes move from Chippa to ‘a big team’
MC Alger coach whips up players ahead of home first leg against Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos