Guardiola hails De Bruyne as one of the Premier League's greatest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne as one of the Premier League’s greatest midfielders after the Belgian announced on Friday that he would leave the club at the end of the season after a decade at the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old De Bruyne has lifted 16 trophies since joining City from German side VfL Wolfsburg in 2015 — a haul that includes six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023.

De Bruyne has played 413 games for City, scoring 106 goals and providing 174 assists, including 118 in the Premier League — the second-most — behind Ryan Giggs (162).

"One of the greatest midfielders ever to have played in this country, and I think with Manchester City, there is no doubt," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United.

"Greatest not The Greatest, always you have to be careful with players that played at Maine Road (City's former stadium), incredible players in the last 20-30 years in this club (too).