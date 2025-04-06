Soccer

Underwhelming Manchester derby ends in stalemate

06 April 2025 - 20:05 By Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hugs Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias after the match against Man United.
Image: REUTERS/Peter Powell

Manchester United and Manchester City played out an anticlimactic 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday in a low-key derby that dealt a blow to City's bid for Champions League qualification.

Pep Guardiola's team are fifth in the table on 52 points, one behind Chelsea, and United are languishing in 13th place on 38.

With both sides struggling through difficult campaigns, neither created many clear-cut chances, particularly in a drab first half at a sun-drenched Old Trafford.

The game picked up after the interval and City striker Omar Marmoush unleashed a blistering shot from 25 yards that forced United goalkeeper Andre Onana into a terrific save.

Joshua Zirkzee had United's best opportunity midway through the second half when he turned and struck a half-volley that forced City keeper Ederson into an outstanding two-handed save.

United's clean sheet was their first at Old Trafford since a 4-0 rout of Everton on December 1.

PSL executive committee recommends expulsion of Royal AM

MaMkhize’s club faces being booted out for ‘failing to fulfil obligations, irregularly transferring shares’.
Sport
3 days ago

The previous meeting between two had been far more entertaining with United stunning the champions in December with a 2-1 win at Etihad Stadium thanks to late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

There were no such fireworks in Sunday's 196th Manchester derby across all competitions, however, with many fans heading to the exits before the final whistle blew.

The second half at least hinted at goals. City squandered a terrific chance soon after the break when Marmoush flicked a pass to send Phil Foden through on goal, but United defender Noussair Mazraoui swooped in to make a clean tackle from behind.

United players screamed for a penalty when Ruben Dias tripped and ended up falling on the ball in the box, but the referee and VAR disagreed.

City fans periodically broke into Kevin De Bruyne chants, for their beloved Belgian midfielder who was playing in his final Manchester derby after announcing on Friday that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Several hundred United fans lingered behind in a sit-in protest after the final whistle, hoisting banners that read: "RIP fan culture, 1878-2025" and "Glazers out" in reference to the club's majority owners.

