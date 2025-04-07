“Initially, I made it clear that, more than anything, we want to qualify for the World Cup, so it's mission accomplished.
Amajimbos qualified for World Cup, ‘it’s mission accomplished’: Khumalo
Coach asks SA to be more aggressive when they face formidable hosts Morocco in U-17 Afcon quarters
Image: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix
Amajimbos coach Vela Khumalo has described their qualification for the U-17 World Cup as a “big achievement”, saying they have made the country proud.
South Africa booked their ticket to the World Cup, to be hosted by Qatar later this year, by finishing second in Group B of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, despite losing 2-0 to group-topping Burkina Faso in their last game at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Sunday.
Khumalo's side will meet the hosts in a tough matchup in their quarterfinal at Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia on Thursday (9pm SA time).
“Let me take this opportunity to thank every South African who rallied behind us. This is a great moment and a big achievement,” Khumalo said.
Morocco topped Group A unbeaten with two wins and a draw, scoring eight goals and conceding none. The hosts thrashed Uganda 5-0 in their opener, drew 0-0 against Zambia then ended with a 3-0 win against Tanzania on Sunday.
Khumalo asked his troops to be more aggressive when they face Morocco, highlighting his side have to prepare thoroughly for the hosts in the last eight.
“We need to be a bit more aggressive and direct. We must strategise and plan thoroughly because we want to go to the next round as well.”
It is only the second time Amajimbos have qualified for the U-17 World Cup, with their first appearance in the global spectacle in 2015 in Chile under coach Molefi Ntseki.
Second-half goals by Issouf Bara (65th minute) and Asharaf Tapsoba (89th) secured an impressive Burkina Faso their third successive victory at the Afcon and a place in the quarters against Goup A runners-up Zambia.
