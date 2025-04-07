“We know the hostility, but it is something we won't focus on.”
In the first leg, Esperance played for a draw but could not achieve that thanks to Peter Shalulile scoring the only goal in the 65th to give Sundowns the slight advantage for the second leg.
Masandawana will need to avoid a defeat on Tuesday to progress to the semifinal.
Kekana, 32, is optimistic his team will finish the job in Tunisia.
“The win in the first leg was a confidence booster. We were able to see what they are about and what they wanted to come out with.
Kekana confident Sundowns will overcome Esperance
Defender says Brazilians are mentally strong to deal with home fans’ provocation in Tunis
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana says they will deal with everything Esperance de Tunis can throw at them in their Caf Champions League quarterfinal return leg at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Tuesday.
Esperance are expected to go all out in an effort to overturn the 1-0 deficit they suffered in Tshwane last week when the two sides meet in Tunis again (9pm SA time).
However, Kekana said the match at Lotfus gave the Brazilians an indication of how Esperance will play.
“We know what to expect. Our coach [Miguel Cardoso] has briefed us, but we have also been in this competition for a number of years,” the Bafana Bafana centre back said.
“We know the hostility, but it is something we won't focus on.”
In the first leg, Esperance played for a draw but could not achieve that thanks to Peter Shalulile scoring the only goal in the 65th to give Sundowns the slight advantage for the second leg.
Masandawana will need to avoid a defeat on Tuesday to progress to the semifinal.
Kekana, 32, is optimistic his team will finish the job in Tunisia.
“The win in the first leg was a confidence booster. We were able to see what they are about and what they wanted to come out with.
Why Sundowns coach Cardoso believes Shalulile’s goal makes all the difference
“They wanted to play in transition, but we managed to deal with them well and hopefully we can build on that going into Tunisia.”
The first leg saw Esperance supporters clash violently with Sundowns fans after the match in an incident the Brazlians alleged was initiated by the travelling fans.
There are concerns such behaviour from the Tunisians could play out again on Tuesday. Kekana insisted that will not bother Sundowns as their focus is on the field.
“We have gained experience and we are open to all the challenges we come across. It will be no different [in Tunis].
“They will do whatever they can to disrupt us, but we are strong enough, we are committed and we can't wait for the match.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE
Bravery, intelligence key for Sundowns in Tunis: Cardoso imparts inside knowledge
‘We were both crying’: Sundowns fan who saved Esperance supporter doesn’t think he’s a hero
Riveiro ‘has contributed hugely to our league’: Pirates coach lauded as he prepares to bow out
WATCH | Violence in stands mars Sundowns’ win against Esperance
Harder for Nabi to talk up Confed chances as results slip by for Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos