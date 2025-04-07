Riveiro said praise from fellow coaches is among the highest a boss can receive.
Riveiro ‘has contributed hugely to our league’: Pirates coach lauded as he prepares to bow out
‘As coaches, if we get recognition from colleagues, it’s the best you can get’
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Outgoing Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he is honoured he is receiving plaudits from fellow coaches in the Betway Premiership, including when Polokwane City compatriot Phuti Mohafe lauded him for his “huge contribution” after Bucs' 1-0 win on Saturday.
Nkosinathi Sibisi netted the winner against sixth-placed City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in Pirates' first game since they announced Riveiro will leave at the end of the season.
Riveiro, who joined Pirates on a three-year deal in July 2022, has won five of the last seven domestic cups — three successive MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups.
The 47-year-old Spaniard steered Bucs to runners-up in the league in his previous two seasons, though by wide margins. Pirates (46 points from 20 games) are running a closer race in the 2024-25 Premiership, the win against City closing what seems an imposing gap from leaders and seven-time successive champions Downs (58 from 23) to 12 points, but Bucs have three games in hand.
What has made Riveiro genuinely marketable is he has steered Pirates to their first Caf Champions League quarterfinal since losing the 2023 final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Bucs, who top Group C comfortably by four points from Al Ahly, remain the only unbeaten team in this year's competition as they face MC Alger at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (9pm) with a 1-0 lead from last week's away leg.
After seeing his side become Bucs' latest victims during this league campaign, where Pirates have won 15 of 20 matches, Mohafe gave Riveiro flowers.
“He's done a huge job there. Winning five cups in three seasons is not child's play,” City's coach said.
“Winning a cup in every season isn't child's play, so he has contributed massively to our league.”
