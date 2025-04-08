Late rally sees Banyana earn second win against Malawi at Lucas Moripe

Banyana Banyana rallied late at a storm-drenched Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday to beat Malawi 2-1 in their second friendly against the Scorchers this month.

Having not looked overly convincing against keyed-up Malawi, and falling behind to an opener by Vanessa Chikupira in the 59th minute, goals from set pieces by Hildah Magaia in the 75th and Amogelang Motau in the 87th earned victory for Desiree Ellis’s team.

Tuesday’s win followed a 3-0 victory at UJ Soweto Campus on Saturday, Banyana registering two more positive results in their build-up to defending their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title at this year’s tournament, also in Morocco, in July.