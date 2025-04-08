Soccer

Pirates will think of Riveiro’s exit later, says Maela, eye Caf semifinal now

Buccaneers look to finish the job with 1-0 lead in quarterfinal second leg at Orlando against Alger

08 April 2025 - 17:50
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor
Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela and coach Jose Riveiro during a press conference at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, ahead of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal second leg against MC Alger their on Wednesday.
Image: OJ Koloti/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela says the time for taking stock of the news of coach Jose Riveiro’s departure at the end of this season will come later — right now Bucs have a job to do trying to reach a Caf Champions League semifinal.

It would seem only overconfidence, or allowing themselves to be distracted by the news around Riveiro, can derail Pirates reaching a first semifinal in the competition since reaching the 2013 final when they host MC Alger in their quarterfinal second leg at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (6pm).

The Buccaneers are the only remaining unbeaten team in this year’s competition, topped Group C comfortably by four points from Egyptian giants and record 12-time winners Al Ahly and were the only team to win away in the first leg of these quarterfinals.

They did the hard work defending excellently and relentlessly eyeing out opportunities on the break in the first leg in Algiers last Tuesday, and a lead at the start at home should allow Pirates the luxury of dictating play and pressing for more goals.

Pirates announced Riveiro — who has schemed five domestic cup trophies in his two-and-two-thirds seasons at Bucs, two runners-up Betway Premiership finishes, challenging again this league campaign and being on the verge of the Champions League semis — will not renew his contract in June.

Maela said dwelling on that will have to come later.

“We had our meetings and our discussions and all agreed it’s time to put our focus and attention on the competitions we still need to compete in,” the defender said.

“We believe the time will come later on for all those moments [like farewells and taking stock]. But for now the players really need to focus and put our intention into applying ourselves, starting with the game we have tomorrow at Orlando.

“I believe the time will come for all of that but for now it’s important to train well and apply ourselves in the game.”

Maela cautioned, with a place in the semifinals of Africa’s premier interclub competition there to fight for, Pirates should expect a tough game from Alger in the second leg.

“We came back with the win, we placed ourselves in a position where we’re giving ourselves a chance to progress.

“I think the team is heading in the right direction. Like the coach has said it’s an exciting moment for us. It’s a difficult challenge ahead, a difficult game but we’re confident we’ll do well.”

Relebohile Mofokeng, on scoring form for club and country after showing signs of fatigue a few weeks ago, laid on the assist for fellow 20-year-old emerging star Mohau Nkota’s crucial goal in Algiers.

The terrible twosome will look to wreak havoc again on Wednesday night.

