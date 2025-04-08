Pirates will think of Riveiro’s exit later, says Maela, eye Caf semifinal now

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela says the time for taking stock of the news of coach Jose Riveiro’s departure at the end of this season will come later — right now Bucs have a job to do trying to reach a Caf Champions League semifinal.

It would seem only overconfidence, or allowing themselves to be distracted by the news around Riveiro, can derail Pirates reaching a first semifinal in the competition since reaching the 2013 final when they host MC Alger in their quarterfinal second leg at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (6pm).

The Buccaneers are the only remaining unbeaten team in this year’s competition, topped Group C comfortably by four points from Egyptian giants and record 12-time winners Al Ahly and were the only team to win away in the first leg of these quarterfinals.

They did the hard work defending excellently and relentlessly eyeing out opportunities on the break in the first leg in Algiers last Tuesday, and a lead at the start at home should allow Pirates the luxury of dictating play and pressing for more goals.