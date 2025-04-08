Refreshed and ready, Arsenal’s Saka gunning for Real Madrid

Injury layoffs are rarely welcomed by players but Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka believes his enforced break could benefit him and his club as they prepare to face holders Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Saka has emerged as arguably the most irreplaceable player in Mikel Arteta's squad and while his return from a serious hamstring injury has probably come too late to salvage Arsenal's Premier League title hopes, European glory is a realistic aim.

“I think mentally it was really good for me,” the 23-year-old Saka, who missed more than three months after sustaining an injury before Christmas, said on Monday.

“Obviously it was really tough for me initially to find out the extent of my injury, that I was going to have surgery, it was really tough for me to hear the news at first but once it was done and successful I was just focused on coming back stronger and I had a lot of time.”

Saka missed England's opening two World Cup qualifiers last month but scored on his return for Arsenal in the Premier League win against Fulham last week.