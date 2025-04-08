‘Set-plays will be key against Esperance’: Sundowns star Allende

“We must maintain that focus [from the first leg]. They are playing at home, they have to win. That will open up the game,” said the Chilean midfielder, whose influence for Downs in the middle of the park is often underappreciated.
Sundowns will progress if they avoid defeat in Radès, just outside the Tunisian capital Tunis. Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso, though, has stressed the importance of a measured, sensible attack away, rather than playing for a draw.
Image: Daniel Hlongwane
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende expects Esperance de Tunis to play an open game when they meet in the Caf Champions League return leg at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis on Tuesday (9pm).
Esperance will be desperate to overturn the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg in Tshwane last week, giving Sundowns a slight advantage heading into the second fixture.
In the first leg, the Tunisians were cautious in their approach and applied a low-block that restricted Downs from taking shots from outside the box.
But given the Tunisian giants are a goal down, Allende expects them to come out and attack at home, which he feels will suit Sundowns to better exploit the spaces Esperance leave at the back.
He is optimistic Downs will score in Tunisia.
“Our goal is to finish the tie and qualify for the semifinals. We are fully focused on the away match and we are happy with our win in the first leg.”
A plus for Sundowns is Cardoso knows Esperance well, as he was their coach when they eliminated Sundowns in the semifinals last season.
His knowledge of their weaknesses and strengths and the local conditions could carry Downs through on Tuesday night again after scheming the slender first leg lead.
While Allende's graft, energy and eye for a pass in midfield are crucial, Cardoso will put his trust in striker Peter Shalulile, who has stepped up in this competition as Downs' top scorer with three goals. The deadly Namibian scored the 54th-minute winner in the first leg.
SowetanLIVE
