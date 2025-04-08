Sundowns draw with Esperance to book Champions League semifinal place against Al Ahly
Mamelodi Sundowns weathered the storm to earn an important 0-0 draw with Tunisian side Esperance on Tuesday night at the Stade Olympique De Rades to progress to the Champions League semifinal 1-0 aggregate.
With this quarterfinal second leg draw that was played in front a passionate crowd in Tunisia, the Brazilians secured a place in the semifinal for the third season in succession where they will take on rivals Al Ahly.
Al Ahly overcame Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan 2-0 on aggregate.
Sundowns won 1-0 in the first leg tie at Loftus last week through a second half goal by Peter Shalulile in a match that was marred by crowd violence.
Sundowns have also managed to avenge last season’s defeat by the Tunisians who knocked them out at the semifinal stage while they were coached by Miguel Cardoso who is now in Brazilians colours.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made only two changes to the team that beat selfsame Esperance in the first leg in Pretoria last week with Divine Lunga and Arthur Sales coming on for Aubrey Modiba and Thapelo Morena.
With Sales, it was clear Cardoso went with his height upfront ahead of Iqraam Rayners to try and counter the tall Esperance defence of Raed Buchniba, Mohamed Ben Hamida and Mohamed Tougai.
Esperance coach Maher Kenzari did not tinker too much with his team as he also made two changes with South African attacker Elias Mokwana and Khalil Guenichi replaced by Houssem Tka and Rodrigo Silva.
The home side were the first to threaten with dangerous attacker Mohamed Belaili forcing a diving save from Sundowns goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams from a free-kick inside two minutes.
The Brazilians recovered after Belaili’s early threat with the likes Khuliso Mudau, Lunga, Marcelo Allende, Lucas Ribeiro, Jayden Adams taking the game to their hosts.
Esperance put together another dangerous attack that saw Belaili get the better of Lucas Suarez before he delivered a cross that went across the face of goal with the Sundowns defence stranded.
Sundowns nearly took the lead on the stroke of halt time when an attacking move led to Ribeiro laying the ball on the path of Allende whose thunderous shot from outside the box bounced off the crossbar with Bechir Ben Said beaten.
Esperance thought they equalised shortly after the hour mark through Achraf Jebri’s goal was ruled off-side after referee Issa Sy from Senegal consulted with VAR officials.
Sundowns could have wrapped it up after 84 minutes but Peter Shalulille’s thunderous shot was saved by Ben Said after he received a pass from substitute Rayners.
There was late drama as fourth official showed nine minutes of added time but the Brazilians held on to earn a draw that saw them progress on aggregate.