Sundowns draw with Esperance to book Champions League semifinal place against Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns weathered the storm to earn an important 0-0 draw with Tunisian side Esperance on Tuesday night at the Stade Olympique De Rades to progress to the Champions League semifinal 1-0 aggregate.

With this quarterfinal second leg draw that was played in front a passionate crowd in Tunisia, the Brazilians secured a place in the semifinal for the third season in succession where they will take on rivals Al Ahly.

Al Ahly overcame Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan 2-0 on aggregate.

Sundowns won 1-0 in the first leg tie at Loftus last week through a second half goal by Peter Shalulile in a match that was marred by crowd violence.

Sundowns have also managed to avenge last season’s defeat by the Tunisians who knocked them out at the semifinal stage while they were coached by Miguel Cardoso who is now in Brazilians colours.