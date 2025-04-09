Soccer

Arsenal’s win over Real ensures five EPL teams in next Champions League

Declan Rice’s stunning free kick double earns Gunners big win, Inter grab away lead against Bayern

09 April 2025 - 08:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Declan Rice celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with teammates in their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg win against Real Madrid at Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday night.
Declan Rice celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with teammates in their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg win against Real Madrid at Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

The Premier League will be guaranteed at least five teams in the 2025-26 Champions League edition after Arsenal's stunning 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.

The English top-flight needed just one win from its clubs in any of the three European competitions to secure one of two extra berths — on top of the four granted to the top four in the table — awarded to the highest-ranked countries in the Uefa coefficient ranking.

In this system, teams earn two points for a win and one for a draw, adding up all the points obtained by each club and dividing by the number of clubs from that league participating in Europe.

England could have up to seven teams in the upcoming Champions League if Aston Villa win this year's edition without qualifying through the Premier League table, and if either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur are crowned in the Europa League.

Italy lead the race for the second additional place, with Spain and Germany trailing behind.

Premier League leaders Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal look set to claim two of the five available berths, while Nottingham Forest hold a strong third position.

Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and 10th-place Bournemouth remain within eight points of each other. 

The win at Emirates Stadium sets Arsenal up for progression to the semifinals.

“We've had a brilliant game, we had a lot of motivation, that's why we won,” Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said.

“We have a game next week in the Bernabeu, we have to demonstrate we can do that again next week.”

Midfielder Declan Rice's two fantastic free-kicks and a striker's finish from Mikel Merino gave Arsenal a big win.

The hosts had the better of the first half as Real began slowly, though they were indebted to Thibault Courtois' superb double-save on the stroke of halftime to keep the game level.

However, Rice broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with his first senior goal from a direct free kick, an unstoppable shot around the wall and beyond Courtois, before he followed it up with an even better strike 12 minutes later.

Merino then coolly fired into the bottom corner 15 minutes from time to give Arsenal a sizeable lead to take to Madrid next week.

Real were reduced to 10 men late on when Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card. 

Inter Milan's last-gasp 2-1 first leg victory against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich, also on Tuesday night, was the result of the Italian team's strong mentality but more work awaits, said their coach Simone Inzaghi.

Treble-chasing Inter, who have conceded just three goals in 11 Champions League matches this season, snatched an 88th-minute winner through Davide Frattesi three minutes after Bayern had levelled the game through substitute Thomas Mueller.

It was the Bavarians' first home defeat in this competition since April 2021.

“We had great depth in our game and that makes us happy,” said Inzaghi. “We know Bayern's numbers, we did something important but it will not matter unless we do it in the second leg at San Siro in front of our fans too.

“We know it is only half time in the tie, the second will be at San Siro. Bayern are a very strong side, but Inter went toe-to-toe with them in determination, courage and aggression.”

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez put them in front in the 38th minute after Bayern had hit the post through Harry Kane after a strong start to the game.

But Inter's steely defence kept firm for most of the game, even though Bayern had possession.

“They tried but they found an Inter that played well,” Inzaghi said. “We came out very well, like on the second goal when we played the ball and found a wonderful goal, despite the equaliser conceded shortly before.

“We said we had to take possession away from Bayern. When they have it, it's a problem to take it away from them. We had to come here with personality.

“Bayern did try to press us, but Inter played quality football to come out of it. We also deserve credit for believing in the victory until the final minute, despite conceding a goal a few moments earlier.”

READ MORE

Refreshed and ready, Arsenal’s Saka gunning for Real Madrid

Return from serious injury probably too late to salvage EPL hopes, but European glory still a realistic aim.
Sport
23 hours ago

Players criticised for ‘love-in’ after tepid Manchester derby

Guardiola unhappy about the boorish chants by United fans aimed at City midfielder Phil Foden.
Sport
2 days ago

Underwhelming Manchester derby ends in stalemate

Manchester United and Manchester City played out an anticlimactic 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday in a low-key derby that dealt a blow to City's ...
Sport
2 days ago

Fulham's first-half blitz puts Liverpool's title procession on hold, Southampton suffer earliest relegation

Fulham put Liverpool's procession towards the Premier League title on pause with a deserved 3-2 win on Sunday, capitalising on some dreadful ...
Sport
2 days ago

Everton hold Arsenal to 1-1 draw to leave Liverpool smiling

Everton did neighbours Liverpool a massive favour by holding title-chasing Arsenal to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Goodison Park on Saturday when ...
Sport
3 days ago

Guardiola hails De Bruyne as one of the Premier League's greatest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed Kevin De Bruyne as one of the Premier League’s greatest midfielders after the Belgian announced on ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Swimming head’s comments to parliament contained ‘mistruths’ Sport
  2. Violence ‘not the spirit I live in football’, Sundowns coach Cardoso tells ... Soccer
  3. ‘Set-plays will be key against Esperance’: Sundowns star Allende Soccer
  4. Lerena-Radchenko bout helps revive SA boxing’s allure Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Gary Player rolls back the clock to win US Masters Sport

Latest Videos

European shares bounce back after four-day days of heavy selling | REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 17th IAWJ Biennial Women Judges Conference