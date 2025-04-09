Arsenal’s win over Real ensures five EPL teams in next Champions League
Declan Rice’s stunning free kick double earns Gunners big win, Inter grab away lead against Bayern
The Premier League will be guaranteed at least five teams in the 2025-26 Champions League edition after Arsenal's stunning 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.
The English top-flight needed just one win from its clubs in any of the three European competitions to secure one of two extra berths — on top of the four granted to the top four in the table — awarded to the highest-ranked countries in the Uefa coefficient ranking.
In this system, teams earn two points for a win and one for a draw, adding up all the points obtained by each club and dividing by the number of clubs from that league participating in Europe.
England could have up to seven teams in the upcoming Champions League if Aston Villa win this year's edition without qualifying through the Premier League table, and if either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur are crowned in the Europa League.
Italy lead the race for the second additional place, with Spain and Germany trailing behind.
Premier League leaders Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal look set to claim two of the five available berths, while Nottingham Forest hold a strong third position.
Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion, and 10th-place Bournemouth remain within eight points of each other.
The win at Emirates Stadium sets Arsenal up for progression to the semifinals.
“We've had a brilliant game, we had a lot of motivation, that's why we won,” Gunners manager Mikel Arteta said.
“We have a game next week in the Bernabeu, we have to demonstrate we can do that again next week.”
Midfielder Declan Rice's two fantastic free-kicks and a striker's finish from Mikel Merino gave Arsenal a big win.
The hosts had the better of the first half as Real began slowly, though they were indebted to Thibault Courtois' superb double-save on the stroke of halftime to keep the game level.
However, Rice broke the deadlock in the 58th minute with his first senior goal from a direct free kick, an unstoppable shot around the wall and beyond Courtois, before he followed it up with an even better strike 12 minutes later.
Merino then coolly fired into the bottom corner 15 minutes from time to give Arsenal a sizeable lead to take to Madrid next week.
Real were reduced to 10 men late on when Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card.
Inter Milan's last-gasp 2-1 first leg victory against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich, also on Tuesday night, was the result of the Italian team's strong mentality but more work awaits, said their coach Simone Inzaghi.
Treble-chasing Inter, who have conceded just three goals in 11 Champions League matches this season, snatched an 88th-minute winner through Davide Frattesi three minutes after Bayern had levelled the game through substitute Thomas Mueller.
It was the Bavarians' first home defeat in this competition since April 2021.
“We had great depth in our game and that makes us happy,” said Inzaghi. “We know Bayern's numbers, we did something important but it will not matter unless we do it in the second leg at San Siro in front of our fans too.
“We know it is only half time in the tie, the second will be at San Siro. Bayern are a very strong side, but Inter went toe-to-toe with them in determination, courage and aggression.”
Inter captain Lautaro Martinez put them in front in the 38th minute after Bayern had hit the post through Harry Kane after a strong start to the game.
But Inter's steely defence kept firm for most of the game, even though Bayern had possession.
“They tried but they found an Inter that played well,” Inzaghi said. “We came out very well, like on the second goal when we played the ball and found a wonderful goal, despite the equaliser conceded shortly before.
“We said we had to take possession away from Bayern. When they have it, it's a problem to take it away from them. We had to come here with personality.
“Bayern did try to press us, but Inter played quality football to come out of it. We also deserve credit for believing in the victory until the final minute, despite conceding a goal a few moments earlier.”