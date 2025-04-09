Soccer

Ellis happy as Banyana’s wins against Malawi show depth before Wafcon

09 April 2025 - 17:20
Sihle Ndebele Sports journalist
Banyana Banyana players celebrate the winning goal in their international friendly match against Malawi at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has lauded their friendly double against Malawi as a valuable exercise to prepare for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), highlighting how the two games bolstered the squad depth.

Banyana came from a goal down to beat Malawi 2-1 in the second friendly at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday, courtesy of Hildah Mogaia's well-placed strike and Amogelang Motau's ferocious free kick.

Banyana thumped the Scorchers 3-0 in the first friendly at the UJ Soweto Campus two days earlier, where Nonhlanhla Mthandi bagged a brace and Linda Motlhalo registered her name on the scoresheet with a penalty.

The first friendly also served as Noko Matlou's farewell as the 39-year-old striker-turned-defender brought the curtain down on a 17-year international career that saw her amass 174 caps.

“I think it [the two wins against Malawi] helped us. If you look at the players who started and the players who came off the bench, I think we have a bit more depth and that's important [because] you can't just have a starting XI,” Ellis said.

“In the first game we saw [Adrielle] Mibe and [Mavis] Maicaine playing out wide and that's a [the] depth we've got. Mthandi also had a good game and that helped us in adding more numbers, because I think this Wafcon is going to be a competition where we are going to need a lot of versatility and depth.”

The Banyana coach emphasised the importance of having a strong bench at the Wafcon, where Banyana will be out to avoid being the first team to fail to defend a title. The next Wafcon — also in Morocco, where South Africa won the last edition in 2022 — runs from July 5 to 26. 

“We will have to have a good bench. If the number [of players to go to Wafcon] is 21 or 23, you will need versatility in your squad.

“When I selected Gabby [Gabriela Salgado], people said she was a winger — but she's actually a wingback. Today [Tuesday], playing a fullback, I thought she did well and now there's bit more depth in that position. There's also a little bit more depth at centre back.”

The second friendly against Malawi also saw 37-year-old veteran midfielder Nompumelelo “Mbuzi” Nyandeni play her 150th game for Banyana, bowing out in style.

SowetanLIVE

